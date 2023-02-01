Tara Sutaria’s Monochrome Monokini Look

Trust Tara Sutaria to give major style goals with her Insta looks! The Ek Villian Returns actress recently shared some stunning clicks that are serving a perfect inspiration for beach wear fashion. Classy and flamboyant are the perfect words to describe Tara's sun-kissed sea look!

Image: Instagram

Scroll below to know more about Tara's black and white monokini outfit:

Image: Instagram

Now, when it comes to beach wear, mostly bikini suits, sarongs, and one-piece swimsuits are preferred in vibrant hues and prints. While it is ok to pick the beachwear in eye-catchy patterns, you can always choose a beach wear that can add a classy elegance to your beach look.

Tara replicated this style rule by opting for monochrome bikini that featured black and white hues. The strong contrast created with the beach wear added a flamboyant appeal to her chosen look.

Speaking of her monokini outfit, it featured a low-cut halter neckline, figure-hugging silhouette, and string knot at the back. Tara kept it pretty basic but effortlessly stylish with the divided pattern monokini. The swimwear hugged Ms.Sutaria's curves perfectly.

Tara accentuated her monochrome outfit with the chosen set of accessory that included silver tone hoop earrings. Tara opted for minimal makeup look with nude eyeshadow, black kohl, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks, and nude lipstick.

Image: Instagram

Tara Sutaria had also shared another beach-inspired look that looked nothing but impressive. She looked stylish in a bikini top and relaxed fit linen pants. The off-white bikini top was encrusted with shell and beads detailing that looked pretty creative and stylish. Her super cool breezy outfit made a perfect choice for beach diaries.

A bikini top with added embellishments like beads, shells, or even eye-catchy print makes for a great beachwear ensemble. You can complement the same with either bikini pants, shorts, or even full-length linen pants like Tara's. The idea here is to wear an outfit that is easy to carry off and looks stylish as well!

Image: Instagram

Tara elevated the beach-wear look with impressive set of fashion accessories which included golden hoop earrings and a couple of beaded bracelets. Her chosen fashion accessories perfectly matched the neutral outfit.

For a beachwear, you can choose some pretty jewellery options like beaded earrings, neckpiece, or bracelets. Handcrafted anklets make a trendy choice for beach wear like shorts or bikinis.

To complete the sun-kissed beached look, Tara chose a matte makeup look with neutral eye colour, black liner, neutral-brown lip tint, and blushed cheeks. Tara styled her lovely tresses in open tussled style. With wind in her hair and oodles of panache, Tara nailed the beach look like a true style goddess!