Tabu Birthday Special: 6 Classic Looks By The Timeless Diva

Embroidered Lehenga

Image: Instagram

For celebrating special occasions and Indian festivities, a traditional lehenga makes an apt ensemble. Tabu looked chic in this aquamarine traditional lehenga choli outfit. The detailed embroidered work on the dress added a festive vibe to it. The Andhadhun movie actress accentuated the traditional look with curated jewelry, and glossy makeup, and kept her tresses straight and voluminous!

Half Saree Lehenga

Image: Instagram

Half saree lehengas appear quintessential traditional and are perfectly suited to complete the ethnic look. Tabu looked like a vision in the red-green brocade silk half-saree lehenga. The silver zari work on the lehenga denoted a classic style and she teamed the dual-hue traditional outfit with a bright yellow blouse featuring a crisscross design.

Tabu accessorized the ethnic outfit with pearl dangler earrings. Her makeup was minimal and styled her hair in a center-parted sleek bun, elevated with red flowers!

Anarkali Suit

Image: Instagram

Anarkali suits with their intricate embroidery and flared silhouette add a regal look when worn. Tabu opted for a royal blue colour Anarkali suit that featured white thread floral embroidery work. To match the detailed ethnic ensemble, Tabu flaunted beautiful chandbali earrings as her chosen accessory. Her makeup was dewy with smoky eyes and her hairdo featured a sleek low bun with gajra.

Modern Saree

Image: Instagram

A saree is one timeless ensemble that gives a classy vibe. Tabu made a style statement in this black colour saree with a golden threadwork border. Her minimal work modern saree was best complimented with a matching mirrorwork blouse. The diva elevated her glamorous avatar with green stone statement earrings. Her makeup was kept glossy with kohl-rimmed eyes. Tabu styled her hair in a french bun to match her chic and classy look.

Kurta Set

Image: Instagram

Kurta sets with either minimal or intricate details or patterns look perfect for traditional wear requirements. Tabu slayed this simple kurta and dhoti pants look that had minimal red threadwork on it. She aced the fusion look with curated jewelry and kept the hairdo interesting with red tresses in curls.

Blouse and Skirt

Image: Instagram

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 movie star rocked another fusion style in this casual top and skirt outfit. Her black blouse featured a lovely net design which she paired well with a beige colour flared pleated skirt. Tabu added a vintage twist to the fusion look with glossy makeup and a side-parted lob hairdo.