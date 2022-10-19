Sri Lankan Pop Singer Yohani’s 8 Fashionable Looks, Manike Mage Hithe Fame Star’s Style Is Offbeat And Edgy!

Her sway-worthy hit song Manike Mage Hithe allowed her to get noticed and how! Sri Lankan Pop singer Yohani is of course famous for her melodious voice but her unique fashion sense needs special attention too! Check her Insta page and you will notice that, the talented singer, songwriter, and rapper's style is offbeat and edgy. For Yohani, it is about constant experimentation with styles that come pretty naturally to her. And being comfortable in what she wears makes it, even more, easier and reflects on her personality!
Image: Instagram
Here's a curated list of 8 fashionable looks flaunted by Yohani that denote her offbeat style:
Yohani added an edgy twist to the classic black pantsuit ensemble with custom-tailored details. She teamed the black blazer and relaxed pants with a matching bralette top. The cutwork on the jacket sleeves looked pretty offbeat and eye-catchy. Also, her men's formal shoes made an apt choice to add glam to her pantsuit look!
The Manike Mage Hithe star oozed a boss lady vibe in a pink pantsuit. The bright pink outfit was a perfect choice to add an eclectic vibe to her modern attire. Yohani accentuated the glam look with a boho-style choker neckpiece!
Yohani looked chic and glamorous in a brown colour mini-dress. The body-hugging ensemble featured ribbed weave detailing, which looked understated yet very modern. She completed her edgy look with curated accessories including a beret cap, lace gloves, and socks!
The pop singer's fashion choices are truly eccentric and one-of-a-kind. Yohani looked glam in this red mini dress which featured offbeat crisscross details all over. Yohani complemented the offbeat look with a matching belated choker and red highlights in her hair!
Neon colour outfits are pretty risky to pull off but Yohani slayed the casual look like a pro. She accentuated her black crop top and shorts with an eye-catchy neon jacket that worked as edgy layered clothing. The pixie-cut cropped hairdo and inborn swag made her look stunning!
Yohani added a whole new dimension to the casual, carefree athleisure look by opting for an edgy outfit. She wore a purple bralette and teamed it with silver athleisure pants. The yellow strappy flats and green guitar added to her colourful ensemble!
The talented pop star looked impressive in a classic white shirt and black cargo pants outfit. The belt sling was added as an edgy accessory for her white casual shirt. Yohani kept the look interesting with army-style shoes and a Lob hairdo!
A girl in chic casual attire, that's how we label Yohani's chosen look. She wore a green colour spaghetti strap dress and completed it with stylish white strappy sandals. Yohani's outfit makes a perfect inspiration for the casual, understated look!