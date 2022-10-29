Sonam Kapoor’s 5 Stylish Looks In Kaftans Inspire Chic And Comfortable Fashion

Embroidered Kaftan

Image: Instagram

Sonam looked like a diva in the colourful, maxi-length kaftan by Sabyasachi. The vertical stripe prints in green and pink, deep neckline, and heavy embroidery on the kaftan added a festive vibe to the ensemble. Such heavy embroidered and bold hue kaftans make an ideal choice for festivities and parties.

The Neerja actress accentuated the outfit with traditional jewelry and matching juttis.

Monochrome Kaftan

Image: Instagram

Divalike, that's how we define Sonam's monochrome kaftan look! Her satin dress by Anamika Khanna featured peculiar boho design elements like sequin, beads, mirrors, and tassels. The statement earrings and maang tika perfectly matched the bohemian dress. Sonam elevated the party attire with glossy makeup and a sleek hair bun.

Tasseled Kaftan

Image: Instagram

Sonam looked like a vision in this ivory midi kaftan dress by Valentino. The designed outfit featured a turtleneck design and a lovely fringed hemline that added an eclectic vibe to the dress. Perfect for casual outings, she carried a black handbag to add a hint of colour to the monotone attire.

Line Art Kaftan

Image: Instagram

The satin kaftan flaunted by Sonam can be labeled as bold and eclectic. The floor-sweeping dress from Roksanda was detailed to perfection with a line art print of the female body. Sonam elevated the modern kaftan outfit with statement earrings and bold red lips.

Sheer Kaftan

Image: Instagram

The new mommy in B-Town, Sonam flaunted her baby bump in this all-black kaftan. The noted design of the dress comprised black threadwork embroidery, a plunging V-neckline, and flowy sleeves with a scalloped border. She teamed the sheer kaftan with a matching bralette top and pants. The statement earrings, smoky eyes makeup, and sleek bun added to her look.