Koffee With Karan 7: Sonam Kapoor Nails Maternity Fashion in Black Off-Shoulder Gown!

Bollywood's very own fashionista, actress Sonam Kapoor never fails to impress her fans with her impeccable fashion sense. After her pregnancy announcement, she now earns the tag of hottest mama-to-be in B-Town. The Aisha actor recently made a diva-like appearance on Season 7 of Koffee With Karan with her cousin Arjun Kapoor.

Reportedly, the brother-sister duo will feature in the Raksha Bandhan special episode of the famous talk show. The latest pictures of the same taken from the set are out on social media today. And we must admit that Sonam is slaying the black off-shoulder gown outfit. Very chic indeed!

On Tuesday, Karan Johar and Sonam Kapoor shared the breezy trailer of episode 6 of Koffee With Karan on Instagram. The gorgeous mommy-to-be shared some pictures from the Koffee sets as well. The image caption read, "Uff I am a huge mess".

Sonam chose a classy off-shoulder velvet gown that had a plunging sweetheart neckline, floor-length hemline, and a figure-accentuating silhouette. The USP of the outfit was puffed half-sleeves that featured exaggeration!

Her accessories were on dot too! She teamed her chic black attire with gold chandelier earrings with pearl detailing, statement rings, and strappy sandals. For makeup, she went for blushed cheeks, black winged eyeliner, and mauve lip shade. Her middle-parted open hairs added to the whole goddess outlook!

And yes, her pregnancy glow was unmissable too!

Trust Sonam to always give a fashion tip whenever she makes a public appearance. Her floor-length black gown is a clear hint that LBDs (Little Black Dresses) can do with some upgradation. A chic black outfit can never be out of vogue. It's an investment!