Sonakshi Sinhas Co-Ord Set Fashion Is A Mix Of Casual And Formal! Top 6 Looks

Pretty in Plain

Yellow is a bold hue to pull off but trust Sonakshi to nail it like a true diva. She chose a lovely yellow co-ord pantsuit set that comprised a plain bralette top, flared pants, and a matching blazer.

Sonakshi accentuated this plain co-ord set with minimal accessories that included s statement ring. Her makeup was dewy and her hairdo was kept interesting with open waves!

The Classic 80s Look

Sonakshi brought in the classic 80s style back by opting for a plain purple co-ord set. Her hip outfit comprised a white crop top, purple flared trousers, and a matching custom-tailored jacket.

The double XL movie actress completed her chic look with glossy makeup and white hoop earrings as a chosen accessory!

Colourful Abstract Print

Sona looked super chic in a printed co-ord set including a crop top and twisted, high-low skirt. The print on her ensemble featured a lovely artistic design that looked artistic and fun!

Ms. Sinha allowed the casual look to appear interesting and stylish with a couple of beads bracelets and a statement watch!

Artsy Graphic Print

The pretty actress flaunted a printed co-ord set that had artsy graphic print all over. The crop top, fitted pants, and jacket had the face line art pattern over it. Sonakshi kept the busy attire interesting with statement earrings and matching black heels!

Modern Sharara Set

Sonakshi looked lovely in a yellow-green modern sharara set that comprised a crop top, sharara pants, and a cape jacket. Such outfits can make a perfect choice for casual, fusion wear. She matched the flowy ensemble with minimal makeup, a wavy hairdo, and blue strappy heels!

Sequin Co-ord Set

Dresses that feature shimmer and sequin work are a perfect option for casual, festive wear. Sonakshi's green sequin work co-ord set is an apt inspiration for Indo-western dressing. Her green co-ord set comprised a crop top, layered skirt, and heavy sequin work jacket.

Sonakshi accentuated the casual, fusion look with matching statement earrings and a few curated rings!