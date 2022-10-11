Shehnaaz Gill Looks Ethereal In A Classic Kanjeevaram Saree; More Details About Her Ethnic Look Here

She is pretty, bubbly, and known to speak her mind! Actress Shehnaaz Gill is always in the limelight for all the right reasons. She was recently spotted at the red carpet event of the 67th Filmfare Awards 2022 and impressed everyone with her classic Indian look! Sana donned a beautiful silk saree and exuded a feminine charm!

Image: Instagram

Keep reading as we decode her ethnic look in detail:

Image: Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill chose a pastel green Kanjeevaram silk saree for the red carpet look. The ethnic ensemble featured beautiful gold threadwork all over it. She matched the silk saree with a matching sleeveless blouse.

The dual tone or hue of the saree had an unmissable shine, which is the USP of traditional kanjeevaram sarees. The pastel green colour of the saree added a chic, contemporary vibe to the ethnic saree!

Image: Instagram

When you choose traditional Indian attire, you must accentuate the same with apt accessories. Shehnaaz followed the style rule by complimenting her silk saree with a traditional kemp jewelry set including a choker neckpiece, earrings, and matching bangles!

Image: Instagram

For makeup, Shehnaaz flaunted a dewy look with smokey eyes elevated with kohl-rimmed eyes. Her lips featured a subtle peach tint which perfectly matched her pastel attire.

Her hairdo spoke "traditional" in bold letters. She opted for a bun hairdo with a middle parting and accentuated it with a gajra to complete her look!