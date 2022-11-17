Shanaya Kapoor’s Sequin Modern Saree Avatar Is What You Need For A Wedding, Pics

The gorgeous Shanaya Kapoor has been slaying many sartorial looks like a style pro! Modern, western, fusion...you name it, the diva has been giving major style lessons for everyone who is after elevating their personal style the right way! Now that the official wedding season has commenced, Shanaya dropped in another gorgeous look that's obviously nothing less than stunning! Ms. Kapoor clad in a sequin pre-stitched saree gave a perfect fashion inspiration for a wedding look!

Image: Instagram

Get a cue from Shanaya Kapoor's designer modern saree that makes a perfect choice for getting occasion-ready:

Image: Instagram

Before we decode Shanaya's chic saree avatar, let's talk about modern saree trends a bit. Most designer sarees are crafted and designed with lightweight fabrics like chiffon, and georgette and feature delectable pastels as well as bold hues. But what makes the modern sarees more impressive is the detailed work on the same. The intricate border or bead or sequin work across the six-yards is definitely the selling point of any modern saree!

Shanaya Kapoor oozed glamour and panache in a lilac modern saree from the shelves of the most celebrated designer Tarun Tahiliani from the Autumn/Winter 2022 couture collection - Painterly Dreams. The signature concept saree featured a very modern, weightless, and sculpted look.

The pastel-hued saree featured sequins and crystal work all over that added shine and glamour to her look. The sculpted pre-stitched saree was designed with a flowy trail and a cascading silhouette. Shanaya paired the pastel saree with the sequin embroidered bodysuit top that showcased crystal detailing.

Image: Instagram

To elevate the chic saree look, Shanaya opted for minimal yet striking jewellery. She ditched the usual neckpiece or jewellery set and simply opted for stone-studded drop-style statement earrings. The chosen jewellery helped elevate the modern saree avatar! The style takeaway from Shanaya is that you must opt for minimal yet curated jewellery pieces to accentuate the detailed work outfit!

Image: Instagram

The young diva looked ethereal in a glossy makeup look that comprised neutral eye shadow, thick liner, curly lashes, glossy cheeks, and highlighted brows. She styled her lovely tresses in a middle-parted sleek open hairdo.