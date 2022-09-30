Sara Ali Khan’s Ethnic Kurta Sets Style Is What You Need For Indian Wear

White Chikankari Set

Image: Instagram

There are some ethnic outfits, that will never go out of vogue. Sara replicated this style mantra by opting for a chic white Chikankari dress set. The white threadwork embroidery on her ensemble appeared both traditional and bohemian! Sara chose quintessential accessories including chandelier earrings and matching bangles to complement her Lakhnavi suit!

A chikankari embroidery ensembles make a chic and timeless choice. Since most chikankari outfits have pastel colours, you can go for chunky, bohemian-style jewelry to add flamboyance to the outfit.

Floral Sharara Set

Image: Instagram

Florals are a common print, pattern, or motif for a traditional outfit. Sara Ali Khan wore a pretty white sharara set which had a colourful floral print to it. Sara wore matching colourful earrings to match her white ethnic outfit.

A white outfit with colourful prints or motifs adds a vibrant touch to the outfit. Opt for an ethnic outfit featuring some lovely hues like white, pink, and more!

Velvet Kurti Set

Image: Instagram

The Love Aaj Kal star donned a green velvet Kurti and paired the same with bright pink salwar. The Zardozi embroidery work on the Kurti added a rich vibe to the Kurti. Sara opted for small stud earrings and minimal makeup to allow her traditional outfit to outshine!

Velvet as a fabric appears royal and rich. Pick a velvet traditional Punjabi set or a Kurti to wear on a special occasion!

Banarasi Ethnic Suit

Image: Instagram

Sara Ali Khan looked extremely beautiful in a green Banarasi silk suit. The custom-tailored traditional suit featured peacock and floral motifs. The intricate zari border at the dupatta added a rich vibe to her desi attire. Sara accentuated her regal look with statement jewelry.

Pick a lovely silk kurta set like Sara's to look extra-elegant and occasion-ready!

Silk Zardozi Set

Image: Instagram

Sara looked every bit royal in this purple silk suit that featured handcrafted rich zardozi work. The purple and gold combination added a lovely contrast to her traditional kurta set. Sara added a dash of feminine vibe by opting for statement chandbali earrings.