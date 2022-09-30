Sara Ali Khan’s Ethnic Kurta Sets Style Is What You Need For Indian Wear

If you wish to upgrade your ethnic wardrobe, Sara Ali khan's Insta profile should be on your bookmark list. The pretty actress loves flaunting Indian outfits both on and off the screen. Be it breezy Chikankari Kurta or Heavy Zardosi work sharara sets; the Atrangi Re star's ethnic sartorial choices are pretty inspirational!
Image: Instagram
We have listed a few of Sara Ali Khan's ethnic kurta set styles that can make an easily adaptable style for your desi outlook:
Image: Instagram
There are some ethnic outfits, that will never go out of vogue. Sara replicated this style mantra by opting for a chic white Chikankari dress set. The white threadwork embroidery on her ensemble appeared both traditional and bohemian! Sara chose quintessential accessories including chandelier earrings and matching bangles to complement her Lakhnavi suit!
A chikankari embroidery ensembles make a chic and timeless choice. Since most chikankari outfits have pastel colours, you can go for chunky, bohemian-style jewelry to add flamboyance to the outfit.
Image: Instagram
Florals are a common print, pattern, or motif for a traditional outfit. Sara Ali Khan wore a pretty white sharara set which had a colourful floral print to it. Sara wore matching colourful earrings to match her white ethnic outfit.
A white outfit with colourful prints or motifs adds a vibrant touch to the outfit. Opt for an ethnic outfit featuring some lovely hues like white, pink, and more!
Image: Instagram
The Love Aaj Kal star donned a green velvet Kurti and paired the same with bright pink salwar. The Zardozi embroidery work on the Kurti added a rich vibe to the Kurti. Sara opted for small stud earrings and minimal makeup to allow her traditional outfit to outshine!
Velvet as a fabric appears royal and rich. Pick a velvet traditional Punjabi set or a Kurti to wear on a special occasion!
Image: Instagram
Sara Ali Khan looked extremely beautiful in a green Banarasi silk suit. The custom-tailored traditional suit featured peacock and floral motifs. The intricate zari border at the dupatta added a rich vibe to her desi attire. Sara accentuated her regal look with statement jewelry.
Pick a lovely silk kurta set like Sara's to look extra-elegant and occasion-ready!
Image: Instagram
Sara looked every bit royal in this purple silk suit that featured handcrafted rich zardozi work. The purple and gold combination added a lovely contrast to her traditional kurta set. Sara added a dash of feminine vibe by opting for statement chandbali earrings.