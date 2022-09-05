Rhea Chakraborty Steals The Show With Her Golden Shimmery Outfit!

Now that Rhea Chakraborty is a completely rejuvenated version of herself, we get to see the most admirable sides of the actress. The actress always knows how to play in front of the camera and she always manages to capture our hearts with her photogenic looks, on-point dressing sense, and captivating style.

It's never a day when we are not overwhelmed with her beauty and just like always, Rhea Chakraborty remembered to shine again, today!

Taking to social media, Rhea shared a picture of herself in a beautiful golden suit, instilled with shimmer. We can see Rhea Chakraborty paving her way through a leafy set, looking all gorgeous.

In the caption, she writes "Got me some ☀️

#rhenew"

Rhea Chakraborty's hashtag #rhenew represents a very new and positive version of the actress. Not only has she found herself on this journey but has managed to inspire women around her. While the actress was seen coming up with some amazing writing skills she is also very actively focusing on her stunning comeback.

Rhea Chakraborty has recently been seen in Rumy Jafry directed 'Chehre' opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.