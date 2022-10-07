Rhea Chakraborty: Classy And Bossy In Black Pantsuit!

Rhea Chakraborty is the most positive, most confident and extremely dynamic on its own! Time and again, the actress takes to her social media and shares her new looks, as she takes on her day!

Today, she uploaded a picture of herself looking all classy, chic and bossy in this beautiful black pants suit.

Taking to her social media, Rhea shared a bunch of pictures of herself in this classy suit pants and wrote "Like a boss 😎 #rhenew".

Recently, the actress was seen attending the SIIMA2022 which happened in Bangalore and where she looked absolutely gorgeous. The actress wore a Manish Malhotra saree and made it to headlines for her stunning looks. Moreover, Rhea has been constantly sharing her vibes of optimism and positivity with her famous #rhenew.

With the same, the actress keeps up her exploring different ways of discovering a new personality in herself. From her heart-touching poetries to new fashion goals, the actress is revealing a new version of herself every coming day.

While the actress was seen coming up with some amazing writing skills she is also very actively focusing on her stunning comeback.Rhea Chakraborty has recently been seen in Rumy Jafry directed 'Chehre' opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.