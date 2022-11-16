Ranveer Singh’s Ultimate Style Guide To Ace Floral Print For Men

Sem-Formals

Ranveer showcased his love for floral print by opting for a pink floral shirt and plain trousers by Sabyasachi official. The Padmaavat movie actor elevated the printed outfit with earring studs, chains, sunnies, and matching floral slip-on shoes.

Casuals

Who said Men can't wear pinks, purples, or lilacs? They certainly can and ace it too! Ranveer Singh echoed this style rule as he chose a purple colour floral shirt and matching denim. Mr.Singh completed his fun and cool avatar with a pearl string neckpiece and a bucket hat.

Athleisure

Ranveer Singh broke the general fashion preference of plain athleisure wear and flaunted a sporty casual look featuring a bold floral design. His beige and black athleisure wear comprised a plain tee, oversized floral jacket, and relaxed-fit pants. Ranveer accentuated the flamboyant look with oversized funky shades and golden-yellow sneakers.

Loungewear

The best thing about loungewear is that one can experiment with different prints, patterns, and hues. Ranveer known for his experimental style opted for casual loungewear with a bold floral print. The versatile actor chose an interesting set of accessories including a pearl string neckpiece, diamond studs, and black shades to elevate the black and white loungewear.

Sherwani

Ranveer gave the perfect style inspiration for Indian ethnic dressing by flaunting a dapper look in a floral sherwani. His bandhgala outfit featured an intricate beaded work with a floral design. The 86 movie star elevated the occasional look with floral loafer dress shoes and tinted sunglasses.