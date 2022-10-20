Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali Bash: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, And Others Go Traditional For Party

Ramesh Taurani and Varsha Taurani

The host and hostess of the Diwali bash looked graceful in their ethnic attires. While Ramesh Taurani opted for a floral kurta pajama set, his wife Varsha looked elegant in a white silk salwar suit set.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal made a smashing appearance at the Diwali bash in a navy blue kurta and white pants. Katrina Kaif looked pretty in a red printed lehenga. She chose statement jhumka earrings to complete her festive attire.

Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha

Talented actor Rajkummar Rao looked dapper in a navy-blue striped kurta paired with a pyjama. Patralekha chose a lovely floral print modern lehenga outfit which she accentuated with curated jewelry.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh

Actor Riteish Deshmukh wore a pastel blue kurta set and his wife Genelia looked gorgeous in a sky blue embroidered modern lehenga and teamed it up with a V-neck blouse in off-white colour.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jacky Bhagnani

B-town's pretty couple, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacky Bhagnani attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash in impressive ethnic outfits. Rakul chose a yellow tie-dye print saree and Jacky looked handsome in a blue kurta pyjama set.

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan

Actor Aditya Seal chose a pale green traditional kurta and paired it with white pathani pants. His wife, actress Anushka Ranjan looked beautiful in a beige colour mirror work lehenga set.

Taapsee Pannu

Talented star Taapsee Pannu impressed us with her lovely traditional attire. Taapsee wore a pink colour saree and matched it with a pista green puff sleeve blouse. The Thappad star complimented her traditional look with curated accessories including statement jhumka earrings, a sequin potli bag, and matching Punjabi juttis.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty joined Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party in impressive ethnic attire. Shilpa chose a maroon colour printed saree that featured ruffle detailing at the border. She accentuated her modern saree ensemble with a statement choker neckpiece.

Shehnaaz Gill

Actress Shehnaaz Gill looked simply gorgeous in a black sheer saree. She teamed the shimmery saree with a black colour sleeveless blouse. Her makeup was minimal and her hairdo comprised a sleek ponytail look.

Rohit Saraf

The Mismatched series actor Rohit Saraf looked suave in a black shirt and pants combo and layered it with a buti worked black colour jacket.

Gurmeet Choudhary

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary looked handsome in a traditional attire. He wore a pink colour kurta and white pants. The blingy mirror work details on the kurta added a festive vibe to his attire.