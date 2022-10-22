Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Suhana Khan, And Others Raise Glam Quotient At Bhumi Pednekar’s Diwali Bash

Bhumi Pednekar

The hostess of the Diwali bash, Bhumi Pednekar looked like a diva in a multicolour lehenga. Her designer choli was indeed the USP of her ethnic outfit. Bhumi accentuated her colourful attire with bohemian-style oxidized jewelry. Her makeup was minimal and a black bindi added that quintessential Indian touch!

Samiksha Pednekar

Bhumi's sister Samiksha Pednekar opted for a glam look with a silver sequin lehenga. Her neutral colour attire featured busy sequin work on the lehenga skirt and noodle-strap choli. Samiksha elevated her shimmery look with a diamond choker neckpiece!

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan attended Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali party in a golden embroidered saree. The shimmer and sequin work on the saree appeared festive. Suhana opted for green stone statement earrings to accentuate her party attire!

Nysa Devgan

Nysa Devgan was spotted at the Diwali bash wearing a golden lehenga set. She elevated the detailed work lehenga outfit with statement chandelier style earrings and dewy makeup!

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Method actor Rajkummar Rao joined Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali Bash in a traditional outfit. Rajkummar opted for a pink colour silk Ikat kurta and white pants. Patralekha looked stunning in a pink sheer saree with sequin details. She teamed the contemporary saree with a matching off-shoulder blouse and wore a diamond jewelry set!

Rakul Preet Singh and Jacky Bhagnani

The pretty Rakul Preet Singh looked glamorous in a printed co-ord set that included a bralette top, skirt, and a cape. Rakul wore a pair of studded chandbali earrings that looked eye-catchy. Jacky Bhagnani looked dapper in a silver kurta set with neon-striped detailing!