Raashii Khanna Giving Us Fashion Inspirations For The Wedding Season

The multi lingual star, Raashii Khanna is not only making headlines for her diverse and impressive performances on screen but also her interesting and stunning fashion choices. Juggling shoots and movie promotions back to back, Raashii doesn't miss offering fashion goals with her every appearance and her gram is the perfect proof of fashion inspiration for all occasions.

Carrying all kinds of looks from a saree to a gown with outmost grace and panache, here is looking at a few looks of Raashii Khanna that are perfect for the upcoming wedding season.

Break the Tone for Haldi

Wondering on what to wear for the light easy breezy function of haldi but not yellow? Here is your look! Raashii Khanna's floral print gown with a coordinating dupatta is all you need to stunningly stand out on the next haldi function. Keeping it as simple as how Raashii has kept it with minimalistic jewellery and straight heart do would be a show stealer.

Your Royal highness at the reception

Carry your grace with a Royal look! Raashii Khanna's netted pink saree with a golden border will make the right type of chatter amongst the aunties at the function. Raashii's perfect low bun with pink flowers and golden accessories makes it perfect.

Have a pool party for the wedding? Here is your outfit

Matching it with the day vibes and keeping it cool and casual but in traditionals, Raashii Khanna exudes super cool vibes in this multi colour gown paired with a coordinating dupatta. Giving it the beachy vibes, Raashii's hair do of beach waves makes it look simple but stunning.

That's your 'Mehndi Laga Le Rakhna' Outift

Matching the shades and the tones of the function, this simple green suit with embroidery in the borders fits right for the Mehndi evening with friends and family. Keeping it simple with a pair of elegant earrings, Raashii Khanna's this look ticks the box for the function.

Your Main 'Taiyar hokar aaiye' outfit

The Wedding outfit has to be strong in presence and colour. Take an inspiration from Raashii Khanna's violet Anarkali suit with a heavy dupatta. Pair it with heavy earrings, a mang tika and a similar hair do like Raashii's and you will be prettiest bridesmaid!

Traditionally chic for the cocktail party

Neither too sultry nor too sanskari, Raashii Khanna's white palazzo set with a mirror work jackets suits best for a long dark night full of memories to be kept in a sweet album.

Winning hearts with diverse and entertaining performances in her two consecutive films, Raashii Khanna has been receiving applauds from everywhere.

Apart from continuing to work on her upcoming projects, Raashii Khanna is also gearing up for her big Bollywood release-

Dharma's Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Playing a new role, Raashii Khanna boldly opts for an experimental avatar performing action stunts in the film. The actress is also working on her upcoming series with Shahid Kapoor. The fans are excited to see the fresh pairing of Shahid Kapoor and Raashii Khanna.