Priyanka Chopra’s Chikankari Pantsuit Is The Perfect Reflection Of Power Dressing With Traditional Artistry

Global Icon Priyanka Chopra is known for her impeccable acting, outbound personality, and speaking her mind. The diva whenever she makes a public appearance ensures to give a style takeaway for everyone who understands the power of understated, chic, and personal style. The talented movie star recently shared a pantsuit look that she chose for the UNICEF meet in Lukhnow, India!

Image: Instagram

Scroll below as we have decoded Priyanka Chopra's stunning pantsuit look in detail:

Image: Instagram

PC looked amazing in a grey pantsuit outfit by designer Anjul Bhandari. The selected outfit comprised a white ribbed cropped top, a grey colour blazer jacket, and matching pants. But the prime USP of this chic and understated outfit was the beautiful traditional Chikankari work across the pantsuit outfit. The grey and white intricate threadwork with the floral design was the best example of the finest artistry and craftsmanship!

Image: Instagram

The Baywatch movie star elevated her power suit with selective accessories pieces. PC chose minimal jewellery that comprised a pair of stud earrings and a crystal bracelet. Her white open-toe heels perfectly complemented the understated pantsuit attire. PC gave the perfect styling takeaway of wearing only minimal jewellery for formal wear to form a subtle look!

PC is known for her striking good look with or without makeup. For this power dress suit, PC flaunted a no-makeup or natural makeup look. With just a hint of blush on the cheeks, subtle eye makeup, single-stroke liner, and gloss on the lips, Priyanka elevated her minimalistic style. For the hairstyle, PC kept her fabulous locks open and wavy at the ends!