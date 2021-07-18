Priyanka Chopra Jonas Birthday: Fashionable Gowns Of The Actress That Will Make You Say Awesome

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a fashion enthusiast too apart from being a prolific movie actress, a philanthropist, author, collaborator, and entrepreneur - a global icon. However, speaking about her fashion game, she has over the years inspired so many people to slip out of their comfort zone, experiment, but at the same time don't forget about the basics. With her outfits (which are as random as her playlist), she has questioned the very definition of what's comfortable in fashion. And most of all, Priyanka Chopra has given us cues on how to look awesome, effortlessly. Born on 18 July 1982, today is her birthday and we have talked about her 4 fashionable looks that basically made us say the word, 'awesome'.

Photographer Courtesy: Nicolas Gerardin

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Blazing Orange Dress

For one of the parties at Cannes Film Festival 2019, Priyanka Chopra wore an orange dress that was round-necked and full-sleeved with draped bodice and free-flowing silhouette. Highlighted by metallic tones, the dress also featured a knotted detail at the back. Her attire of the night came from Tommy Hilfiger and the Baywatch actress was styled by Mimi Cuttrell. She accessorised her look with statement gold hoops from Chopard and paired her ensemble with golden heels. As for her makeup, it was marked by deep red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and impeccably-applied kohl with smokey effect. The ponytail completed her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Nicolas Gerardin

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Embellished Black Gown

The 7 Khoon Maaf actress was dressed to slay for her Cannes Film Festival 2019 red carpet event. She wore an off-shouldered black gown that was enhanced by glittering tones and subtle wine-hued splash on the bodice. It was a gorgeous attire by Roberto Cavalli and posed on a sofa with modern minimal interior backdrop, Priyanka looked stunning. Her elaborately-crafted danglers from Chopard upped her style quotient and her makeup was marked by matte-pink lip shade and winged eyeliner. The bronze contouring also spruced up her look and the side-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: Nicolas Gerardin

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Icy Blue Dress

She also wore a long icy-blue dress at Cannes Film Festival and had our attention. Her dress because of the minty hue seemed like a perfect wear for scorching summer season. The gown featured a plunging kaftan bodice and lace-inspired bodice with draped metallic skirt. She teamed her dress with a pair of pointed white heels that went well with her gown. The sleek pearl neckpiece and complementing studs upped her look. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow. The sleek tresses went well with her look but most of all, the white hat perfectly rounded out her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Pip

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Black Surreal Gown

Styled by Law Roach, at BAFTAs Priyanka Chopra was a vision to behold in her surreal black gown that seemed straight out of fantasy novels. Her attire was designed by RVDK and it was a figure-flattering gown with full Bishop sleeves and butterfly-inspired accents. She accessorised her look with chic rings from Bvlgari. The makeup was highlighted by ivory nail lacquer with black-hued tips. The glossy red lip shade and subtle kohl spruced up her look. The high fringe bun completed her look.

So, which attire and look of Priyanka Chopra Jonas did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas!

Cover Image Photographer Courtesy: Nicolas Gerardin