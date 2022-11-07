Palak Muchhal And Mithoon Sharma Wedding: Sonu Nigam, Smriti Mandhana, And More Attend The Reception In Style

Palak Muchhal and Mithoon Sharma

The bride Palak Muchhal looked beautiful in a traditional red lehenga outfit. The intricate golden embroidery on the outfit looked rich and attractive. She accentuated her reception look with traditional polki jewellery. The talented singer flaunted glossy makeup and loose curls hairdo. Groom Mithoon Sharma looked handsome in an ivory-white sherwani outfit.

Sonu Nigam

Singer Sonu Nigam attended Palak Muchhal and Mithoon Sharma's wedding reception in a simple white kurta pyjama set. His plain outfit hinted at a minimalistic outlook.

Smriti Mandhana

Cricketer Smriti Mandhana struck a pretty pose in a modern lehenga ensemble. Her pastel green outfit was styled with intricate silver embroidery work. Smriti flaunted natural makeup and a short lob hairdo.

Tulsi Kumar

Singer Tulsi Kumar posed with the newlyweds in a chic saree outfit. Her pre-stitched modern saree featured sequin and feather work details and she teamed it up with a sequin bralette. Tulsi accentuated her glam look with blushed makeup and open wavy hairstyle.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Popular TV actress Rubina Dilaik looked chic in a modern co-ord set that comprised a vibrant bralette top and plain green colour skirt. Her husband and actor Abhinav Shukla looked dapper in an olive green suit.

Rupali Ganguly

Famous TV star of Star Plus serial Anupamaa, actress Rupali Ganguly looked pretty in a green tissue silk saree. She matched the saree with a bright pink brocade silk blouse. Rupali complemented Indian ethnic attire with traditional jewellery and glossy makeup.

Rashami Desai

TV star Rashami Desai chose a stunning pastel green lehenga dress for Palak Muchchal's reception party. She accentuated the sequin work outfit with a vibrant pink potli bag as her chosen accessory. Rashmi flaunted a natural makeup and bun hairstyle.

Daisy Shah

Actress Daisy Shah was sported at the Palak Muchhal wedding reception in a red anarkali suit. Daisy kept the look minimal and sorted with natural makeup and an open hairdo.

Sheeba Akashdeep

90s movie star Sheeba Akashdeep looked graceful in peach colour modern lehenga dress. The shiny gota patti detailing and sequin work added to her occasional-wear attire. Sheeba chose curated traditional jewellery to complete her look.

Aditya Narayan and Udit Narayan

Singer and popular TV show host Aditya Narayan was spotted at the reception wearing a black kurta set. His wife Shweta Agarwal donned a beautiful pastel pink sharara suit. Udit Narayan opted for a classic navy suit with a button-down shirt outfit.

Kailash Kher

Versatile singer Kailash Kher attended the wedding reception in casual wear. Kailash sported his trademark up-bun hairdo that complemented his flamboyant persona.