Independence Day 2022: Perfect Ethnic Outfits For The Special Occasion From B-Town Divas’ Wardrobe

Madhuri Dixit’s Orange Suit

Madhuri Dixit Nene donned a sleeveless round-collar flared bright-orange kurti, which was accentuated by subtle black dotted patterns. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she teamed it with matching bottoms and draped a sheer dupatta around her bodice that featured silver dots. The diva completed her look with a pair of golden sandals and accessorised her look with gold-toned jhumkis and bangles. Madhuri Dixit let loose her side-parted highlighted curls and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip shade.

Sara Ali Khan’s Tricolour Suit

Sara Ali Khan's tricolour suit is the most ideal outfit for the Independence Day 2020. Her outfit consisted of a quarter-sleeved white kurti, which was accentuated by intricate patterns. She paired it with green churidar bottoms and draped a sheer orange dupatta around her bodice. The actress completed her look with printed juttis and upped her look with quirky blue earrings and bangles that matched with the colour of Ashoka Chakra. She let loose her mid-parted straight tresses and wrapped up her look with thick brows, kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade.

Sonam Kapoor’s White Saree

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja exuded elegant vibes in her simple plain white saree by Manish Ma. Her saree featured silver lace at the border and she draped the pallu in a nivi style. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the diva teamed her saree with a matching blouse and notched up her look with a pair of earrings and a pretty necklace from Bvlgari. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat braided low bun and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, and light pink lip shade. Sonam Kapoor also carried a cute white bag that came from the label Rubeus.

Kangana Ranaut’s Green Saree

Kangana Ranaut was decked up in a dark green beautiful saree by Sabyasachi, which was accentuated by white dotted prints. Styled by Ami Patel, she draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a full-sleeved black blouse that featured multi-hued patterns. The actress completed her look with a pair of mojaris from Needledust and accessorised her look with a metallic plunging necklace, bangles, and rings. Kangana pulled back her side-parted heavy curls into a hairdo and enhanced her look with a tiny bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, and nude-pink lip shade.