Nushrratt Bharuccha looks ravishing as ever in traditional attire!

Nushratt Bharuccha has frequently dazzled the audiences with her alluring charms and impeccable sense of style. Recently the actress shot for a leading Magzine where The Diva delighted everyone With her Asthetic looks in different avatars .

In her First look Nushrratt Bharuccha Oozes Oomph in an exotic sea green gown gown with full sequins work all over the gown. All we can say is she is truly making a fashion statement.

In her Second look The Diva looks extremely surreal in a Red Lengha Choli. We think the actress' lehenga is perfect, she chose to match this with a golden choker, All we can say is she looked like a dream in this attire.

In her Third look Nushrratt Radiates in Sun-Kissed Charm in Yellow Lehenga, The actor makes heads turn in this stunning traditional look. We totally love how she matched the look with a choker set it perfectly suited her.

In her Fourth look Nushrratt wore a green sequel lehenga with matching blouse and embellished with golden work. She styled her look with a statement necklace and matching earrings with wavy hair !

In her Fifth look, The actress opted for a purple lehenga with silver work and matching jewellery. The actress looked extremely charming and exotic.

In her Sixth look the Actress flaunted in in a beautiful subtle pink lengha.

Nushrratt Bharuccha is one Bollywood hottie who is setting the internet on fire one look after the other. Not only is the actress one hell of a performer, but she's also quite a fashionista. From elegant dresses to sexy beachwear, breathtaking saris to stylish lehengas, you name it and the stunner slays it. And, it's her latest lehenga looks that has us crushing on her.