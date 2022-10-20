Nora Fatehi’s Sequin Saree Look Is Perfect For Diwali Party. See Pics Here.

Her killer dance moves are indeed praiseworthy and so is her style. Actress, model, and fabulous dancer Nora Fatehi looked like a vision in a shimmery saree designed by ace designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. Since Diwali is just around the corner, Nora's contemporary saree look will be a perfect inspiration for your Diwali Party look!

Image: Instagram

Continue reading to know more about Nora's modern saree avatar and flaunt a shimmy look for Diwali just like her:

Nora Fatehi looked like an angel clad in pale peach colour sheer saree. Her modern saree was from ace designer duo Shane and Falguni Peacock's collection. The contemporary Indian saree featured lovely sequin work in vertical stripes design. The subtle hue of the saree reflected beautifully with the sequin and shimmer work all over.

Nora teamed up the stunning saree with a matching full-sleeved blouse. Her mono-hue outfit created a fabulous structure and silhouette. The sequin work on the saree appeared shiny yet very understated. The designer saree was crafted to perfection with enough detailing to create a wow factor!

Nora flaunted a chic accessory to compliment her party-appropriate saree. She carried a matching, custom-crafted small handbag. Her curated jewelry included a diamond neckpiece and drop earrings that added to the extra-bling factor.

The Dilbar song actress flaunted a dewy makeup look with gloss on the cheeks, shimmery eyes, and a neutral tint on the lips. Nora styled her voluminous tresses with an open hairdo styled in a side parted way and waves at the ends.

Nora's sequin saree look is a perfect inspiration if you want to flaunt a modern, contemporary look this Diwali. Lightweight, sheer sarees with sequin, embroidery work sarees add a glamorous look and are party, festive-appropriate!