Navratri 2022 Day 9: Deepika Padukone To Sara Ali Khan, Pink Navratri Outfit Ideas From Bollywood Divas

Sara Ali Khan in Pink Lehenga

Image: Instagram

The gorgeous Sara Ali Khan looked extremely beautiful in a pink lehenga outfit. The detailed floral embroidery work, sweetheart neckline choli, net dupatta, everything about this traditional outfit speaks beauty and perfection. Sara completed her ethnic attire with statement earrings.

Select a pink lehenga featuring a print, zari work, or lovely hand-stitched embroidery. Lehenga choli outfits give the ease and comfort one needs for performing raas garba!

Shilpa Shetty in Pink Chaniya Choli

Image: Instagram

Shilpa Shetty donned this pretty chaniya choli ensemble in bright pink. Her ethnic costume featured quite a few details. The chaniya or lehenga featured a floral print and the pink blouse had a shell detailing on the sleeves. Her zari work dupatta had a scalloped-shaped edging. Shilpa accentuated her boho lehenga outfit with an oxidized neckpiece and bangles.

Madhuri Dixit in Pink Sharara

Image: Instagram

The ever-beautiful Madhuri Dixit looked pretty in a pink sharara that included a sleeveless kurti, flared pants, and a matching dupatta. The subtle embroidery work of the sharara added an extra traditional vibe to her ensemble. Madhuri chose a lovely beads choker necklace to complement her ethnic outfit.

Pick a lovely sharara set and wear it as your pink Navratri outfit on day 9 of Navratri 2022!

Deepika Padukone in Pink Suit

Image: Instagram

Modern or traditional, whatever she wears becomes a style statement. The gorgeous Deepika Padukone donned a pink bandhani Punjabi suit. The pink kurti featured a detailed golden embroidery work that reflected better on the traditional bandhani print. Deepika opted for statement chandbali earrings to accentuate her chic traditional suit!

Bandhani is a celebrated print or pattern that originated in Gujrat. For Navratri attire, you can flaunt an outfit featuring this print!

Kajol in Pink Saree

Image: Instagram

The talented actor Kajol looked ethereal in a pink silk saree. The golden butti print on the saree looked eye-catchy and festive. She teamed the ethnic saree with a bright orange blouse that added a stunning contrast. Ditching the jewelry altogether, Kajol opted for minimal makeup and a simple ponytail hairdo.

Saree is a traditional, versatile outfit and can make a perfect choice as a Navratri outfit!