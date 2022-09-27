Navratri 2022 Day 7: Ananya Panday To Shraddha Kapoor, Orange Navratri Outfits Guide From Bollywood Actresses

Orange Punjabi Suit

Image: Instagram

The gorgeous Shraddha Kapoor looked chic and pretty in this orange salwar suit. Her print-free outfit featured threadwork embroidery at the neckline, sleeves, and dupatta. Speaking of sleeve detailing, the exaggerated bell sleeves look trendy and eye-catchy. Shraddha accentuated her quintessential Indian look with jhumka earrings and a black bindi on her forehead.

Punjabi suits or salwar suits make a fuss-free and practical choice to wear at Navratri pandals. Pick a vibrant orange suit with detailing like gota patti work, zari border, or busy print to look festive-ready!

Orange Anarkali Suit

Image: Instagram

Sonali Bendre dazzled in this stunning orange-pink Anarkali suit. Her ethnic attire featured intricate embroidery and zardozi work. She styled her ethnic attire with stud earrings and a messy bun hairdo with floral hair accessories!

Anarkali suits are synonymous with ease, comfort, and classic style. Since these suits offer perfect flair, you can perform twirl-inspired garba and dandiya steps easily!

Orange Co-ord Set

Image: Instagram

Ananya Panday is undoubtedly one of the most stylish actors we have today and she is never afraid to experiment with her style. Ananya wore this orange co-ord set that featured a crop top, flared and layered pants, and a matching floral cape. With subtle print, embroidery, and mirror work at the cape made this outfit festive-approved!

Co-ord sets are in trend now. Pick a set that features a vibrant orange colour and wear it as your orange Navratri outfit!

Orange Bandhani Saree

Image: Instagram

Sara Ali Khan wore this beautiful orange bandhani saree and teamed it up with a vibrant pink bandhani blouse. Sara wore shiny gold bangles to match the golden border of the saree and completed her Indian look with a bindi on her forehead!

Bandhani is a quintessential Gujarati print and pattern. Bandhani outfits like a saree, suit, or even dress add a festive vibe and looks festive-appropriate!

Orange Ruffles Saree

Image: Instagram

Actress Pooja Hegde donned this modern ruffles saree in orange. We loved the contemporary layered look of the saree that featured leaf print. Pooja opted for a bralette-style blouse to add a subtle contrast to the contemporary saree. The mirror work on the bralette blouse added the bling factor and made it festive in all forms!

To flaunt a modern or fusion look this Navratri, choose a lovely saree that has a modern, abstract print or offbeat silhouette. If opting for a plain saree, then balance the festive look with a blingy, embroidery work blouse!