Navratri 2022 Day 7: Ananya Panday To Shraddha Kapoor, Orange Navratri Outfits Guide From Bollywood Actresses

Navratri festival is all about worshipping goddess Durga, spreading joy, and of course dancing to the tunes of foot-tapping Garba music! This year, day 7 of the Navratri will have orange as the auspicious colour. The vibrant colour denotes positive energy, warmth, and joy. You can flaunt a lovely orange outfit and enjoy your time at the Navratri pandal!
Image: Instagram
Need some inspiration for your orange traditional attire?
Wondering which orange outfit will look festive-appropriate? Fret not. We have listed some amazing traditional as well as fusion-style looks worn by Bollywood divas!
Keep reading and find your best orange Navratri outfit from the list below:
Image: Instagram
The gorgeous Shraddha Kapoor looked chic and pretty in this orange salwar suit. Her print-free outfit featured threadwork embroidery at the neckline, sleeves, and dupatta. Speaking of sleeve detailing, the exaggerated bell sleeves look trendy and eye-catchy. Shraddha accentuated her quintessential Indian look with jhumka earrings and a black bindi on her forehead.
Punjabi suits or salwar suits make a fuss-free and practical choice to wear at Navratri pandals. Pick a vibrant orange suit with detailing like gota patti work, zari border, or busy print to look festive-ready!
Image: Instagram
Sonali Bendre dazzled in this stunning orange-pink Anarkali suit. Her ethnic attire featured intricate embroidery and zardozi work. She styled her ethnic attire with stud earrings and a messy bun hairdo with floral hair accessories!
Anarkali suits are synonymous with ease, comfort, and classic style. Since these suits offer perfect flair, you can perform twirl-inspired garba and dandiya steps easily!
Image: Instagram
Ananya Panday is undoubtedly one of the most stylish actors we have today and she is never afraid to experiment with her style. Ananya wore this orange co-ord set that featured a crop top, flared and layered pants, and a matching floral cape. With subtle print, embroidery, and mirror work at the cape made this outfit festive-approved!
Co-ord sets are in trend now. Pick a set that features a vibrant orange colour and wear it as your orange Navratri outfit!
Image: Instagram
Sara Ali Khan wore this beautiful orange bandhani saree and teamed it up with a vibrant pink bandhani blouse. Sara wore shiny gold bangles to match the golden border of the saree and completed her Indian look with a bindi on her forehead!
Bandhani is a quintessential Gujarati print and pattern. Bandhani outfits like a saree, suit, or even dress add a festive vibe and looks festive-appropriate!
Image: Instagram
Actress Pooja Hegde donned this modern ruffles saree in orange. We loved the contemporary layered look of the saree that featured leaf print. Pooja opted for a bralette-style blouse to add a subtle contrast to the contemporary saree. The mirror work on the bralette blouse added the bling factor and made it festive in all forms!
To flaunt a modern or fusion look this Navratri, choose a lovely saree that has a modern, abstract print or offbeat silhouette. If opting for a plain saree, then balance the festive look with a blingy, embroidery work blouse!