Navratri 2022 Day 5: Alia Bhatt To Ananya Panday, Green Navratri Outfit Inspirations From Bollywood Actresses

Green Sequin Lehenga

Image: Instagram

Ananya Panday wore this lovely neon green lehenga that featured a structured silhouette and a sequin work all over! The edgy blouse design of the lehenga added a modern twist to the traditional lehenga ensemble. Neon green is a tricky and bright colour to flaunt, but when worn with the correct accessories, it can add an outlandish look! Ananya teamed up the green lehenga with shiny yet subtle jewelry!

For festivities like Navratri, you can pick a bright colour that can form an attraction in the right way!

Green Sharara

Image: Instagram

Get inspired by Sara Ali Khan's boho-style green sharara set. Her parrot green sharara featured a lovely floral design and colourful pompoms at the dupatta. Sara's sharara pants had a layered look and a colourful border detailing. She accentuated her lovely bohemian style sharara with matching green bangles!

Wear a lovely traditional or contemporary sharara in green to flaunt your green Navaratri outfit!

Green Bandhani Suit

Green Bandhani Suit

Image: Instagram

Alia looked chic in this green bandhani Punjabi suit. Her ethnic attire featured long sleeves Kurti and flared pants. Alia opted for statement chandbali earrings to complement her ethnic ensemble. She styled her hair in a sleek bun and opted for minimal makeup!

Pick a traditional Bandhani suit or dress to look your quintessential traditional best!

Green Sheer Saree

Image: Instagram

Lovely Kiara Advani flaunted a lovely light green sheer saree that featured a scalloped border design. Her sheer net saree had a colourful floral design and she wore a matching sleeveless blouse. Kiara completed her modern saree look with jhumka earrings and a low-hair bun!

Lightweight saree like Kiara's make an apt choice to flaunt at the Navratri festival!

Green Silk Saree

Image: Instagram

Alia Bhatt looked her ethnic best in a green silk saree. She paired the traditional attire with a contemporary style sleeveless blouse. The Brahmastra star accessorized her ethnic getup with statement jhumka earrings and styled her hair in a middle-parted bun.

Choose a soft silk saree as your Navratri outfit as they are easy to carry and wear for a long time!