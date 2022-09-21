Navratri 2022 Day 2: Ananya Panday To Sonam Kapoor, Red Navratri Outfit Ideas To Steal From Bollywood Divas

Red Kurta & Palazzo Pants

Image: Instagram

To look your best in red traditional attire, simply pick a simple yet elegant red suit like Sonam! She donned this plain red kurta that had minimal golden border detailing at the sleeves and paired it with matching palazzo pants!

She accentuated the festive look with statement chandbali earrings and Punjabi Juttis! Her makeup was minimal and styled her hair in a middle-parted bun!

Red Punjabi Suit

Image: Instagram

Ananya Panday is a true diva who always experiments with her style. Be it western or Indian, Ms.Panday's style is worth getting inspired from. She looked pretty in this red Punjabi suit that comprised a red Anarkali kurta, palazzo pants, and a matching dupatta. The white embroidery detailing added much-needed flair to the red outfit!

Ananya accentuated her traditional look by wearing statement earrings, a black bindi on her forehead, and traditional juttis! Her ethnic ensemble will make a great inspiration for a red Navratri outfit!

Red Lehenga & Jacket

Image: Instagram

Shilpa Shetty flaunted this lovely floral blouse and a red lehenga and layered it with a stand collar matching jacket. The co-ord outfit was a perfect blend of modern and traditional, something which you can consider wearing as your Navratri outfit!

She styled her hair in a top knot bun and chose statement earrings to match her lovely red ensemble!

Red Skirt & Printed Bralette

Image: Instagram

Offbeat and eclectic is how you define Kareena's red fusion attire. She wore a beautiful flared red skirt and teamed it up with a printed bralette and a matching modern jacket. When you try something beyond traditional Navratri attire, you can opt for this flamboyant look!

Bebo opted for a sporty choker neckpiece and sneakers to give an ode to this fusion outfit. Casual sneakers make a good choice when you want to perform garba dance for a longer time!

Red Contemporary Saree

Image: Instagram

Saree as your red Navratri outfit? Why not? Get inspired by Suhana Khan's contemporary red saree that had lovely minimal red border detailing and a matching sleeveless blouse. For accessories, she relied on bog Jhumka earrings and sported a simple black bindi on her forehead!

Go for a lightweight yet striking saree like Suhana's to enjoy your festive time at Navratri pandals!

Red Indo-Western Dress

Image: Instagram

Alia's red Indo-western dress is the perfect choice when you are looking forward to flaunting a chic modern outfit that has some traditional design details in parts. Allia looked chic and beautiful in this side off-shoulder Bandhani dress with a traditional gold zari border at the hemline!

To accentuate her lovely contemporary ensemble, she chose stunning statement earrings that had an ethnic touch to them. Alia's fusion-style dress makes a perfect modern Navratri outfit!