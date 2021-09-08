Ganesh Chaturthi: Exquisite Saree Goals From Madhuri Dixit, Yami Gautam, Kangana Ranaut

Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner and we all would want to dress up, isn't it? If you are looking forward to flaunting sarees, we have sarees goals for Ganesh Chaturthi. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Yami Gautam, and Kangana Ranaut recently flaunted sarees and gave us fashion goals. While Madhuri Dixit and Kangana Ranaut kept it festive, Yami Gautam exuded vintage vibes with her saree. We have decoded their saree looks for upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 on August 31.

Photographer Courtesy: Ajay Kadam

Madhuri Dixit Nene's Green And Orange Saree

Madhuri Dixit Nene looked resplendent in her green and orange saree that came from Madhurya. Styled by Ami Patel, she wore this Paithani weave saree for Ganesh Chaturthi special episode. Her saree was accentuated by gold-toned motifs and intricately-done border. It was a green and orange saree and she paired it with a light-green blouse. She accessorised her look with elaborate jewellery that came from Kishandas & Co and Azotiique by Varun Raheja. She wore a neckpiece, nath, cocktail ring, bangles, and earrings. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, impeccably-applied kohl, and the traditional bindi. The puffed highlighted bun completed her festive look.

Photographer Courtesy: H A R A N I S H M E H T A

Yami Gautam Dhar's Green And Pink Saree

Styled by Manisha Melwani, Yami Gautam Dhar exuded regal vibes with her saree that came from the label, Ekaya. It was a handwoven zari silk saree that was enhanced by pink hue and the artisans incorporated the intricate jamdani technique. It took 360 man-hours to weave this saree and her gorgeous saree was handmade in Benaras. Yami Gautam teamed this saree with a full-sleeved green silk blouse and her look was notched up by gemstone jewellery. Her earrings attached with my dejhoor was from My Motifs, cuff came from Kharikajai by Shivani Sharma, and necklace and bangles were from Fine Finery Store. The makeup was glossy-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The puffed bun was adorned with a hair pin that came from Azga Fine Artistry.

Photographer Courtesy: Ravindu Patil Photography

Kangana Ranaut's Golden-Hued Silk Saree

If you want attention this Ganesh Chaturthi, this saree of Kangana Ranaut's is ideal for you. She wore this saree to promote her movie Thalaivii at The Kapil Sharma Show. Her saree was well-draped and featured sharp pleating. It was a stunning golden saree with subtle textured details and she paired her saree with a half-sleeved blouse. She notched up her look with heavy gold kadas, meticulously-crafted neckpiece, and elaborate danglers. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade, pink contoured cheekbones, and a red bindi. The wavy hairdo was adorned with mogra flowers.

So, whose saree did you find perfect for Ganesh Chaturthi? Let us know in the comment section.