Madhuri Dixit’s Embellished Sharara Outfit Is Ideal For Your Ethnic Style Inspiration, Pics!

Since this is the official season of weddings and party occasions, you may be in a fashion dilemma of how to look your ethnic best. Now, if you have upcoming weddings or celebrations to attend and now sure what type of traditional attire would make you look apart from others, then fret not. Let Bollywood's ethereal diva Madhuri Dixit guide you over the same. Madhuri who is one of the judges of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was recently spotted wearing a beautiful ethnic outfit that can be an ideal style inspiration for your ethnic fashion!

Image: Instagram

Keep reading to get style insights into Madhuri Dixit's traditional embellished ensemble:

Image: Instagram

Bollywood's original Dhak Dhak girl is known for her classy and timeless fashion statements. The diva flaunted an ethnic look comprising a classic sharara set outfit. Madhuri looked ethereal in a mauve-coloured embellished sharara suit that featured busy embroidery work all over. The short kurta with applique work and fringe detailings appeared eye-catchy and gave an example of the finest craftsmanship. Madhuri paired the short kurti with pale gold and beige colour sharara pants and a matching sheer dupatta!

For your ethnic wear requirements, you simply can't go wrong with a traditional sharara. A basic sharara outfit usually includes a short kurta top, flared pants, and a matching dupatta. Traditional sharara sets are available in various styles, fits, and detailed work like beadwork, threadwork embroidery, sequins, cut dana work, and other embellishments like ruffled border, tassels, fringe, and more. You can select one with embellishments or detailed work that makes an ideal choice for your special occasion wear.

Image: Instagram

Now, when it comes to Indian traditional or ethnic outfits, the same looks complete and elevated with a chosen set of accessories. So for special occasions like weddings, it is absolutely OK to opt for shiny, blingy accessories!

The Maja Ma movie star chose a set of blingy accessories to complement the sequin work ethnic outfit. Madhuri flaunted studded statement chandelier earrings, a cocktail ring, and a matching cuff bracelet.

Image: Instagram

The timeless diva wore glossy makeup that comprised gloss on the cheeks, bronze contour, neutral eye shadow, curly lashes, and darkened eyebrows. Her bold red lips definitely served as the focal point of her shiny makeup look. Madhuri allowed her voluminous tresses to be styled in side-swept open waves. She added a studded hairpin as a chic hair accessory that perfectly matched her embellished attire!