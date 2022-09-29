Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022: Ananya Panday, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan Dazzle At The Red Carpet

The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022 were held on Wednesday in Mumbai. Bollywood biggies including Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Ananya Panday, Rashmika Mandanna, and many others attended the award function in their finest red carpet looks!
Image: Filmibeat
From sequin lehengas and silk sarees to dapper suits; Bollywood stars made a striking appearance with their curated ensembles and outlook.
Here's a list of Bollywood actors who made a fine impression with their best red carpet looks at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022:
Image: Filmibeat
The gorgeous Ananya Panday always impresses with her unique and chic fashion sense. She chose a beautiful, sequin work golden lehenga. Her halter strap blouse added a modern vibe to the lehenga. The Liger star chose quintessential Indian chunky bangles as a selective accessory!
Image: Filmibeat
Shraddha Kapoor looked pretty in a silver sequin gown. Her ensemble featured a sweetheart neckline, all-over sequin and net detailing, and a structured silhouette. Shraddha opted for dewy makeup and a minimal hairdo!
Image: Filmibeat
The Sita Ramam star looked glamorous in a golden gown that featured interesting dress details like a sweetheart neck bralette top, beadwork, and a blue cape. Mrunal styled her offbeat ensemble with smoky eyes makeup and a sleek hair bun!
Image: Filmibeat
The stunning Rashmika Mandanna dazzled on the red carpet wearing a subtle beige saree and matching sleeveless blouse. The sequin border of the saree formed attention though. Rashmika chose statement earrings and a messy bun hairdo to complete her red carpet look!
Image: Filmibeat
The talented star Abhishek Bachchan looked dapper and suave in a shiny golden tuxedo suit. He teamed the golden jacket with a white buttoned-down shirt, black trousers, and a black bow. Abhishek accentuated his red carpet look with bold black glasses.
Image: Filmibeat
The method actress Chitrangada Singh dazzled on the red carpet with her "lady in red" look. Her all-red outfit featured dramatic ruffles detailing and a fit and flare silhouette. Her makeup was minimal but concentrated on bold eye makeup though!
Image: Filmibeat
The Babli Bouncer actress looked extremely beautiful in a multicolour, embroidered lehenga. We simply loved Tamannaah's outfit which featured pretty colours and zardozi work. Her multicolour lehenga included a chic contrast via a black dupatta.
Tamannaah opted for a boho-style choker neckpiece and styled her hair in a middle parted bun!
Image: Filmibeat
Her love for silk sarees is not unknown. The talented Vidya Balan opted for a beautiful purple colour silk saree for the award night. She completed her Indian attire with traditional temple jewelry!
Image: Filmibeat
Huma Qureshi wore a lovely black saree that included a zardosi work and black and white border detailing. She teamed it up with a long sleeve plain black blouse. Huma wore statement chandbali earrings to complement her six yards ensemble avatar!
Image: Filmbeat
She is talented, outspoken, and gorgeous! Actress Radhika Apte made a chic impression with her floral print saree and plain sleeveless blouse look. Her underrated and impressive six yards saree attire caught our attention though!
Image: Filmibeat
Raveena Tandon looked ravishing in a red and black co-ord set that comprised a white crop top, jacket, and flared pants. The net floral applique work on her ensemble appeared bold and eye catchy.
Image: Filmibeat
Superstar Salman Khan was the chief guest of the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022 show. He made quite an impression by opting for casual wear. With a black tee, distressed jeans, and a leather jacket, Salman made the casual look extra masculine and funky!
Image: Filmibeat
Actress Genelia Deshmukh was spotted with Actor, and husband Riteish Deshmukh at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022. While Genelia wore a lovely pastel gown that featured sequin detailing, Reteish looked dapper in a grey suit!
Image: Filmibeat
Actress Hina Khan looked stunning in a white ruffles saree. The dramatic ruffles detailing at the saree border looked pretty funky. Hina opted for a minimal makeup look and styled her hair in a side-parted bun!
Image: Filmibeat
Television star couple Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundra looked glamorous at the award night. Tejasswi wore a lovely beige saree and teamed it up with a sequin work blouse. Karan Kundra opted for a black sherwani with floral and bird motifs!
Image: Filmibeat
Known for his eccentric and offbeat style, actor Jackie Shroff looked his earthy best in a white kurta and dhoti. He completed his desi style with kolhapuri chappals and black glasses!
Image: Filmibeat
Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra looked smart in a kurta set. We loved the fusion blend of his outfit featuring modern geometric print and ethnic silhouette!