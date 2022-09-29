Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022: Ananya Panday, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan Dazzle At The Red Carpet

Ananya Panday

Image: Filmibeat

The gorgeous Ananya Panday always impresses with her unique and chic fashion sense. She chose a beautiful, sequin work golden lehenga. Her halter strap blouse added a modern vibe to the lehenga. The Liger star chose quintessential Indian chunky bangles as a selective accessory!

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Filmibeat

Shraddha Kapoor looked pretty in a silver sequin gown. Her ensemble featured a sweetheart neckline, all-over sequin and net detailing, and a structured silhouette. Shraddha opted for dewy makeup and a minimal hairdo!

Mrunal Thakur

Image: Filmibeat

The Sita Ramam star looked glamorous in a golden gown that featured interesting dress details like a sweetheart neck bralette top, beadwork, and a blue cape. Mrunal styled her offbeat ensemble with smoky eyes makeup and a sleek hair bun!

Rashmika Mandanna

Image: Filmibeat

The stunning Rashmika Mandanna dazzled on the red carpet wearing a subtle beige saree and matching sleeveless blouse. The sequin border of the saree formed attention though. Rashmika chose statement earrings and a messy bun hairdo to complete her red carpet look!

Abhishek Bachchan

Image: Filmibeat

The talented star Abhishek Bachchan looked dapper and suave in a shiny golden tuxedo suit. He teamed the golden jacket with a white buttoned-down shirt, black trousers, and a black bow. Abhishek accentuated his red carpet look with bold black glasses.

Chitrangada Singh

Image: Filmibeat

The method actress Chitrangada Singh dazzled on the red carpet with her "lady in red" look. Her all-red outfit featured dramatic ruffles detailing and a fit and flare silhouette. Her makeup was minimal but concentrated on bold eye makeup though!

Tamannaah Bhatia

Image: Filmibeat

The Babli Bouncer actress looked extremely beautiful in a multicolour, embroidered lehenga. We simply loved Tamannaah's outfit which featured pretty colours and zardozi work. Her multicolour lehenga included a chic contrast via a black dupatta.

Tamannaah opted for a boho-style choker neckpiece and styled her hair in a middle parted bun!

Vidya Balan

Image: Filmibeat

Her love for silk sarees is not unknown. The talented Vidya Balan opted for a beautiful purple colour silk saree for the award night. She completed her Indian attire with traditional temple jewelry!

Huma Qureshi

Image: Filmibeat

Huma Qureshi wore a lovely black saree that included a zardosi work and black and white border detailing. She teamed it up with a long sleeve plain black blouse. Huma wore statement chandbali earrings to complement her six yards ensemble avatar!

Radhika Apte

Image: Filmbeat

She is talented, outspoken, and gorgeous! Actress Radhika Apte made a chic impression with her floral print saree and plain sleeveless blouse look. Her underrated and impressive six yards saree attire caught our attention though!

Raveena Tandon

Image: Filmibeat

Raveena Tandon looked ravishing in a red and black co-ord set that comprised a white crop top, jacket, and flared pants. The net floral applique work on her ensemble appeared bold and eye catchy.

Salman Khan

Image: Filmibeat

Superstar Salman Khan was the chief guest of the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022 show. He made quite an impression by opting for casual wear. With a black tee, distressed jeans, and a leather jacket, Salman made the casual look extra masculine and funky!

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh

Image: Filmibeat

Actress Genelia Deshmukh was spotted with Actor, and husband Riteish Deshmukh at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022. While Genelia wore a lovely pastel gown that featured sequin detailing, Reteish looked dapper in a grey suit!

Hina Khan

Image: Filmibeat

Actress Hina Khan looked stunning in a white ruffles saree. The dramatic ruffles detailing at the saree border looked pretty funky. Hina opted for a minimal makeup look and styled her hair in a side-parted bun!

Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundra

Image: Filmibeat

Television star couple Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundra looked glamorous at the award night. Tejasswi wore a lovely beige saree and teamed it up with a sequin work blouse. Karan Kundra opted for a black sherwani with floral and bird motifs!

Jackie Shroff

Image: Filmibeat

Known for his eccentric and offbeat style, actor Jackie Shroff looked his earthy best in a white kurta and dhoti. He completed his desi style with kolhapuri chappals and black glasses!

Manish Malhotra

Image: Filmibeat

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra looked smart in a kurta set. We loved the fusion blend of his outfit featuring modern geometric print and ethnic silhouette!