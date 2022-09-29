Home » Fashion » Bollywood wardrobe

Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022: Ananya Panday, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan Dazzle At The Red Carpet


The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022 were held on Wednesday in Mumbai. Bollywood biggies including Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Ananya Panday, Rashmika Mandanna, and many others attended the award function in their finest red carpet looks!

Image: Filmibeat

From sequin lehengas and silk sarees to dapper suits; Bollywood stars made a striking appearance with their curated ensembles and outlook.

Here's a list of Bollywood actors who made a fine impression with their best red carpet looks at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022:

Ananya Panday

Image: Filmibeat

The gorgeous Ananya Panday always impresses with her unique and chic fashion sense. She chose a beautiful, sequin work golden lehenga. Her halter strap blouse added a modern vibe to the lehenga. The Liger star chose quintessential Indian chunky bangles as a selective accessory!

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Filmibeat

Shraddha Kapoor looked pretty in a silver sequin gown. Her ensemble featured a sweetheart neckline, all-over sequin and net detailing, and a structured silhouette. Shraddha opted for dewy makeup and a minimal hairdo!

Mrunal Thakur

Image: Filmibeat

The Sita Ramam star looked glamorous in a golden gown that featured interesting dress details like a sweetheart neck bralette top, beadwork, and a blue cape. Mrunal styled her offbeat ensemble with smoky eyes makeup and a sleek hair bun!

Rashmika Mandanna

Image: Filmibeat

The stunning Rashmika Mandanna dazzled on the red carpet wearing a subtle beige saree and matching sleeveless blouse. The sequin border of the saree formed attention though. Rashmika chose statement earrings and a messy bun hairdo to complete her red carpet look!

Abhishek Bachchan

Image: Filmibeat

The talented star Abhishek Bachchan looked dapper and suave in a shiny golden tuxedo suit. He teamed the golden jacket with a white buttoned-down shirt, black trousers, and a black bow. Abhishek accentuated his red carpet look with bold black glasses.

Chitrangada Singh

Image: Filmibeat

The method actress Chitrangada Singh dazzled on the red carpet with her "lady in red" look. Her all-red outfit featured dramatic ruffles detailing and a fit and flare silhouette. Her makeup was minimal but concentrated on bold eye makeup though!

Tamannaah Bhatia

Image: Filmibeat

The Babli Bouncer actress looked extremely beautiful in a multicolour, embroidered lehenga. We simply loved Tamannaah's outfit which featured pretty colours and zardozi work. Her multicolour lehenga included a chic contrast via a black dupatta.

Tamannaah opted for a boho-style choker neckpiece and styled her hair in a middle parted bun!

Vidya Balan

Image: Filmibeat

Her love for silk sarees is not unknown. The talented Vidya Balan opted for a beautiful purple colour silk saree for the award night. She completed her Indian attire with traditional temple jewelry!

Huma Qureshi

Image: Filmibeat

Huma Qureshi wore a lovely black saree that included a zardosi work and black and white border detailing. She teamed it up with a long sleeve plain black blouse. Huma wore statement chandbali earrings to complement her six yards ensemble avatar!

Radhika Apte

Image: Filmbeat

She is talented, outspoken, and gorgeous! Actress Radhika Apte made a chic impression with her floral print saree and plain sleeveless blouse look. Her underrated and impressive six yards saree attire caught our attention though!

Raveena Tandon

Image: Filmibeat

Raveena Tandon looked ravishing in a red and black co-ord set that comprised a white crop top, jacket, and flared pants. The net floral applique work on her ensemble appeared bold and eye catchy.

Salman Khan

Image: Filmibeat

Superstar Salman Khan was the chief guest of the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022 show. He made quite an impression by opting for casual wear. With a black tee, distressed jeans, and a leather jacket, Salman made the casual look extra masculine and funky!

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh

Image: Filmibeat

Actress Genelia Deshmukh was spotted with Actor, and husband Riteish Deshmukh at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022. While Genelia wore a lovely pastel gown that featured sequin detailing, Reteish looked dapper in a grey suit!

Hina Khan

Image: Filmibeat

Actress Hina Khan looked stunning in a white ruffles saree. The dramatic ruffles detailing at the saree border looked pretty funky. Hina opted for a minimal makeup look and styled her hair in a side-parted bun!

Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundra

Image: Filmibeat

Television star couple Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundra looked glamorous at the award night. Tejasswi wore a lovely beige saree and teamed it up with a sequin work blouse. Karan Kundra opted for a black sherwani with floral and bird motifs!

Jackie Shroff

Image: Filmibeat

Known for his eccentric and offbeat style, actor Jackie Shroff looked his earthy best in a white kurta and dhoti. He completed his desi style with kolhapuri chappals and black glasses!

Manish Malhotra

Image: Filmibeat

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra looked smart in a kurta set. We loved the fusion blend of his outfit featuring modern geometric print and ethnic silhouette!

Published On September 29, 2022

