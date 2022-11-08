Kriti Sanon’s Vibrant Modern Saree Look Hints At Edgy Fashion, Pics!

Kriti Sanon is one diva whose sartorial choices continue to wow us and make for great style inspiration. The talented star is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Bhediya with Varun Dhawan and flaunted an edgy saree look for one of the promotions. Kriti's multicolour saree served as a major fashion inspiration for bold and eclectic style!

Keep reading to get more insights into Kriti's edgy saree look:

The beautiful Kriti Sanon looked breathtaking in a modern saree look. She donned a vibrant saree by designer Ranbir Mukherjee. The modern six yards featured an abstract design with multicolours over the white base fabric. The colours including black, pink, yellow, and orange appeared eye-catchy and dramatic. Kriti matched the eclectic saree with a black and white striped bralette that added oomph and glamour to her look.

Kriti gave a perfect inspiration for experimenting with trendy prints and patterns. Abstract, geometrical print ensembles make a chic choice for modern style requirements. And saree being a quintessential ethnic garment can make a chic option with such design and patterns.

To complement the modern saree outfit, Kriti opted for minimal and curated jewellery that included square stud earrings, a statement ring, and a couple of black and white bangles. The colour of the jewellery matched perfectly with her chosen outfit. The Mimi movie star painted her nails black which added an edgy and chic appeal to her contemporary and vibrant style.

The Bhediya movie actress sported a minimal makeup look with a subtle eye palette, blushed cheeks, and a glossy pink tint on the lips. Kriti styled her hair in a simple, messy high ponytail hairdo that allowed her backless blouse design to be visible!