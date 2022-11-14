Kriti Sanon’s Neon Cut-Out Dress Is All About Embracing Dramatic Fashion, Pics!

A Bollywood movie star whose sartorial choices are scoring super high on the fashion scorecard! Yes we are talking about the gorgeous Kriti Sanon! She is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Bhediya with Varun Dhawan and for one of her photoshoots, Kriti aced the edgy and dramatic fashion by opting for a neon cut-out ensemble!

Image: Instagram

Catch the insights into Kriti Sanon's high-fashion outfit here:

Image: Instagram

The Mimi movie actress wore a fashionable neon outfit by a famous global designer David Koma. The high-fashion short dress featured one full-length sleeve, a corset-style bodice, and a self-pleated design. But the USP of this dress was definitely the cut-out details at the torso and the shoulder.

Neon colour outfits make for an edgy style and currently trending a lot for flaunting dramatic style. Kriti had previously too sported a few neon colour ensembles that surely indicate her preference for edgy hues!

If you follow Kriti on Insta, you will notice that the diva loves to flaunt fitted bodycon outfits. This chic neon outfit worn by Kriti accentuated her svelte figure and served as a style lesson for embracing bold and unconventional hues!

Image: Instagram

To elevate her noteworthy attire, Kriti opted for a pair of black thigh-high boots. Her curated jewellery included a couple of metal rings. The intentional use of minimal accessories was all for letting the outfit be the focal point of her overall look.

The biggest takeaway from Kriti's neon outfit look is that, when you opt for outfits with bold hues or eye-catchy prints, you have to play very minimally on the accessory front!

Image: Instagram

The Bhediya movie actress Flaunted a glossy makeup look with flushed cheeks, subtle eye makeup, dark brows, and tinted gloss on lips. Kriti styled her hair in a messy hair bun that allowed her eye-catchy outfit to take center stage!