Kriti Sanon’s Cut-Out Bodycon Ensemble Equals To Edgy Fashion, Pics!

Is there any style or fashion trend that the gorgeous Kriti Sanon can't pull off? We definitely don't think so! The Bhediya movie star is surely on the fashion roll with her back-to-back stylish avatars. From Indian ethnic, western, to modern, Kriti has been serving major style inspirations for all those who keep a tab on the latest happenings in the fashion arena. The diva recently shared a look in a body-hugging outfit that can be perfect to take inspiration for a party-ready look!

Image: Instagram

Read on as we decode Kriti's edgy and stylish look in detail:

Image: Instagram

If you follow Kriti Sanon on her Insta, you must have already concluded that she loves wearing bodycon and cut-out detail outfits and slays the style like a true fashionista. The Mimi movie actress once again shared a stylish look with a bodycon outfit with edgy cut-out detailing.

Kriti looked absolutely stunning in a black-hued bodycon outfit from the racks of design house Vesper Kenzie. The all-black midi dress featured a body-hugging silhouette that allowed Kriti to showcase her toned and slender body. Her plain ensemble designed with cutout detailing formed a very dramatic look and added a catchy design element without any extra threadwork or embellishment.

For a party or special occasion wear, Kriti's bodycon outfit look you can count on. Black bodycon works similarly to the ever-classic LBD that can certainly provide a glamorous look to you!

Image: Instagram

Kriti accentuated her chic outfit with statement jewellery pieces that comprised abstract metal gold earrings and a couple of statement rings. Her nails were painted in black which complemented well with her all-black edgy attire. To complete the dramatic fashion, Kriti wore a pair of black-hued pointed-toe spiked pump shoes from THE brand Christian Louboutin!

Image: Instagram

The Bhediya movie actress gave another style takeaway by allowing her outfit to take center stage with minimal makeup and hair. Kriti flaunted a dewy makeup look with glossy cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a neutral tint on the lips. She styled her hair in a sleek middle-parted ponytail hairdo!