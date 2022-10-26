Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, And More Impress With Their Ethnic Fashion At Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali Party

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon looked like a glam diva in a pink colour saree that was elevated with shimmery sequin and fringe at the saree border. Kriti wore a matching satin blouse with thin straps. Her curated jewelry included statement jhumka earrings with pink beads that matched well with her outfit.

Ananya Panday

The beautiful Ananya Panday was spotted at the Diwali party in a chic sheer saree in silver colour. Her net saree was designed with shiny silver sequins and she teamed the modern saree with a matching strappy blouse. Ananya wore a pearl choker necklace and a matching bracelet to elevate her festive ensemble.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora showcased her glamorous side in a green co-ord set and layered it with a floor-grazing embellished shrug. She opted for gold colour metal jewelry that included a choker neckpiece and statement earrings. Arjun Kapoor looked suave in a black kurta-pyjama outfit.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal twinned their grey colour ethnic outfits. Varun opted for a simple, chikankari kurta-pyjama whereas Natasha looked chic in a grey co-ord set with a cape that had fringe details.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Newton movie star Rajkummar Rao looked dapper in a blue patterned jacket with plain pants. His wife and actress Patralekha wore a brown and silver lehenga set and minimal jewelry.

Rakul Preet Singh

The stunning Rakul Preet Singh made a chic entry in a green floral print lehenga. She teamed the traditional ensemble with statement chandbali earrings and flaunted a glossy makeup look!

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff made a stylish entry at Sonam Kapoor's Diwali party in an ivory color sherwani that featured ethnic floral embroidery. He complemented his traditional attire with tinted sunglasses.

Athiya Shetty

Hero movie actress Athiya Shetty looked pretty in a silver hue lehenga outfit. She paired her sequin work lehenga with a matching blouse styled with long sleeves and a plunging neckline. Athiya accentuated her festive look with diamond stud earrings and maang tika.

Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor was spotted at the Sonam Kapoor Diwali bash in a multicolour lehenga that included a printed top, lehenga skirt with a bright striped fabric border, and matching dupatta. Ekta elevated her chosen outfit with bright red beads neckpiece and earrings.

Anshula Kapoor

Actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor wore a pink-green traditional lehenga outfit and styled her ethnic ensemble with Jadau jewelry and a potli bag.

Pernia Qureshi

Indian stylist and fashion entrepreneur Pernia Qureshi attended Sonam Kapoor's Diwali party in a yellow colour printed co-ord set. Pernia's floral outfit featured fitted pants layered with a front-slit skirt and a matching sleeveless top. She elevated her Indo-western outfit with statement earrings and bold red lips.