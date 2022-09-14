Kiara Advani To Kareena Kapoor Khan, Easy Ways To Style Wide-Leg Pants Like B-Town Babes

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Instagram

When in doubt, always go for denim on denim look. Kareena flaunted a chic denim look by pairing a waistcoat-like denim top with flared acid-wash denim. The dark and light combination of denim played the perfect contrast for her outfit.

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar achieved an all-black look with a black top and matching flared denim. Such wide-leg denim makes a comfortable choice for your casual outfit looks. You can elevate the flowy pants look by opting for pointy heels just like Bhumi!

Kiara Advani

Image: Instagram

Kiara Advani looked super glamorous in a neon monotone outfit. The half-corset and half-blazer style top made an outlandish pairing with wide-leg trousers. She accentuated the offbeat look with triangular-shaped sunglasses!

Sonakshi Sinha

Image: Instagram

Sonakshi gave the perfect boss-lady vibes in the white pantsuit. The black corset top with a sweetheart neckline added an oomph factor to her look. And the perfectly tailored wide-leg pants looked chic and comfy!

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Instagram

Global star Priyanka Chopra added a new twist to the blazer look by pairing it with comfy wide-leg track pants. Her outfit hinted at the work-from-home "relaxing yet alert" attire!

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor looked beautiful in a fusion-style outfit. She teamed the jacquard pattern corset top with black suede pants. With dewy makeup and a sleek low bun; Shraddha appeared occasion ready!

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Instagram

Sara's relatable fashion sense is as captivating as her infectious smile. She chose a satin knotted shirt and wide-leg pants featuring the abstract print. Her look is perfect for brunch with your besties!

Alaya F

Image: Instagram

Jumpsuits are mostly designed with flared pants. The Jawaani Jaaneman diva looked glamorous in a sequin wide-leg jumpsuit. Alaya accentuated her look with shimmery makeup and middle-parted open tresses!