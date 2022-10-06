Karva Chauth 2022: Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif, Red Ethnic Outfit Ideas From Bollywood Divas

Mouni Roy in Banarasi Saree

Image: Instagram

There is nothing more beautiful than a traditional red silk saree. Actress Mouni Roy looked ethereal in a red Banarasi saree. The golden motif saree gave an authentic and ethnic touch to her look. Mouni completed her traditional attire with a jadau jewelry set!

Go for traditional silk saree options like Banarasi, Kanchipuram, tussar, and more such alike. Wear a matching or contrasting blouse for the perfect mismatch. Adorn yourself with traditional gold, jadau, or artificial jewelry. If married, don't forget to wear a mangalsutra, bindi, bangles, and sindoor of course!

Alia Bhatt in Bandhani Saree

Image: Instagram

Alia Bhatt posed in this beautiful red bandhani saree and gave a major fashion goal for acing your ethnic look. The lightweight saree featured a classic bandhani print in red and yellow and a red border in a slight contrast print.

Alia complemented the red saree with a matching designer blouse. She completed her ethnic outfit with statement jhumka earrings, bindi on the forehead, and gajra in her hair bun!

If you wish to give rest to the heavy, traditional silk sarees, then you can pick a lightweight saree in crepe, georgette, or more such lightweight fabrics. The print could vary according to your choice!

Tamannaah in Modern Saree

Image: Instagram

Even though Karva Chauth is considered to be a traditional Indian festival and you are supposed to wear ethnic attires, you can a little style twists of your own. Get inspired by Tamannaah's modern saree avatar. She looked breathtaking in a red lightweight saree with a green print and teamed it up with a red halter-neck blouse. Simple, understated, and chic is how we define her saree look!

Ditch traditional zari borders, and florals and opt for a chic modern saree as your red ethnic outfit for the karva Chauth festival!

Katrina Kaif in Lehenga

Image: Instagram

Katrina Kaif looked every bit quintessential Indian married lady in this red lehenga attire. The bright red traditional lehenga had a beautiful golden zardosi work detailing. The full sleeves blouse of the lehenga was an offbeat choice over the usual short sleeves. She accentuated the Indian attire with statement earrings and a black bindi.

If lehenga is what you wish to wear this karva Chauth, then either wear your wedding lehenga or go for embroidery work, digital print lehenga!

Kajal Aggarwal in Punjabi Suit

Image: Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal looked like a diva in this red and white Punjabi suit. The floral work design of the dress looked feminine and ethereal. Kajal opted for jadau jewelry that comprised a choker neckpiece, stud earrings, and a matching bracelet!

If a traditional Punjabi dress or salwar suit is what you always prefer for a traditional outfit, then select one with a threadwork, zardosi, mirror work, or printed one to add the quintessential festive touch to your karva Chauth look!

Madhuri Dixit in Co-ord Set

Image: Instagram

Looking beyond the saree or salwar suits to appear offbeat this Karva Chauth? Then Madhuri Dixit's co-ord set style is perfect for you. Madhuri donned this pretty red co-ord set comprising a crop top, flared sharara pants, and a matching jacket. She accentuated her bohemian look with curated jewelry pieces like statement earrings, a ring, and a few Kada bangles!

Boho co-ord sets make a great choice for your ethnic attire requirements. Pick one similar to Madhuri's and get ready to receive compliments for your red ethnic outfit!