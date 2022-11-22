Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Resplendent In A Pastel Cape Lehenga, Pics!

If you ask us how one defines Kareena Kapoor Khan's style, we would say it's chic and timeless! The diva pulls off any fashion trend or style like she owns it. If you follow Bebo on Insta, you will come to the conclusion that she presents various looks that are stylish yet totally adaptable. Take her recent look in modern lehenga which can serve as an ideal inspiration for weddings or special celebrations!

Image: Instagram

Scroll down to get to know insights about Kareena Kapoor's modern lehenga ensemble:

Image: Instagram

Since this is the official season of weddings, we assume you have a couple of them to attend or maybe prepping up for your own! Now, when it comes to ethnic style, most women prefer to wear a pretty lehenga outfit, and rightfully so! Lehengas as an outfit add a chic and feminine look to the wearer. From traditional, and modern to Indo-western, you can select a lehenga that matches your personal style, preference, and of course occasion.

The gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan presented an ideal wedding outfit look by wearing a pastel peach lehenga from the shelves of designer Ridhi Mehra from her latest collection 'Roxann'. Speaking of her modern ethnic outfit details, the lehenga comprised an embroidered choli, an accordion-pleated lehenga skirt, and a flowy puff-sleeved cape jacket!

Designed to perfection, Kareena's chic lehenga featured an intricate sequin and cut dana work on the sleeveless blouse and cape. The plain lehenga skirt added the perfect contrast against the heavily embellished choli.

Image: Instagram

To elevate the dreamy modern ensemble which was styled by Tanya Ghavri, Kareena opted for a traditional Jadau jewellery set. Her Indian ethnic jewellery comprised a stone-encrusted heavy neckpiece, chandbali earrings, maang tika, Kada bangles, and a statement ring. Her curated jewellery look hinted at classic Indian jewellery pieces being the perfect choice for elevating any Indo-modern ensemble.

For a wedding look, traditional jewellery pieces make a fine choice to accentuate your ethnic look comprising a saree, lehenga, or a salwar suit. It is totally fine to opt for the complete jewellery set for a special occasion or you may go for a statement jewellery look by flaunting a few statement pieces like earrings, a neckpiece, or a cocktail ring!

Image: Instagram

Bebo accentuated her genetically-blessed good looks with glossy makeup. With a neutral base, her eye makeup comprised a glossy eye shadow, winged liner, curled-up lashes, and slightly smudged kohl. Her eyebrows were made perfect with an arched style. Bebo added a pink tint to her cheeks and lips. For complementing the modern ethnic look, she styled her hair in a middle-parted sleek bun elevated with a stone-encrusted bindi!