Kajol’s Saree Looks For Dussehra And Karwa Chauth Decoded

Kajol always amazes us with her saree look and the actress has been decking up in gorgeous sarees for festive occasions. We loved the stunning ivory saree that she wore for Dussehra and yesterday, she also wowed us with her bright red saree for Karwa Chauth festivities. Since Diwali is just a few days away, you can definitely take saree goals from Kajol.

We have talked about Kajol's two saree looks for some festive fashion inspiration.

Kajol's Ivory Saree Look

Kajol wore an ivory saree for Dussehra and looked stunning as ever. Her saree came from the label, Nikasha. Styled by Radhika Mehra, she wore ivory double-paneled handwoven saree from the brand's latest collection, Tara. Her saree was enhanced by the yellow and pink border, which added to the festive vibe and the actress teamed her saree with an embellished golden blouse that featured pom-poms at the back.

She accessorised her look with elaborate earrings and a heavy cocktail ring. Kajol's makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, smoky kohl, and a half-moon bindi. The middle-parted impeccable bun rounded out her look.

Kajol's Red Saree Look

For Karwa Chauth, Kajol draped a blazing red saree that came from the label, Faabiiana. It was an impeccably-pleated simple red saree from the label, which featured subtle embellished border. Kajol paired her saree with a sleeveless blouse that went well with her saree. Styled by Radhika Mehra, her jewellery game was strong and the actress flaunted some nice jewellery. She wore a shimmering motifs-adorned neckpiece, complementing bangles, and a pair of exquisite jhumkis that upped her look.

As for her makeup, the Tanhaji actress enhanced her makeup look with a deep red lip shade, well-defined kohl, and a red bindi. The long tresses completed her avatar.

So, which saree of Kajol wowed you more and which one will you pick for this festive season? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Kajol's Instagram