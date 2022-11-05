Janhvi Kapoor Slays The Bodycon Outfits Style, Top 6 picks!

Cutout Bodycon

Janhvi Kapoor struck a diva-like pose in a royal blue bodycon outfit from the house of Versace. The plain satin outfit featured cutout details at the top and a thigh-high slit. The glam ensemble featured dramatic safety pin embellishment as an add-on to the bodycon dress. Janhvi accentuated the stylish outfit with glossy makeup and an open hairdo.

Plain Bodycon

The Good Luck Jerry actress donned a stylish red bodycon outfit with thin straps. Janhvi complemented the chic attire with glossy makeup including bold red lips and luscious tresses.

Latex Bodycon

Bodycon outfits make for chic and fashionable clothing. Janhvi oozed glamour in a body-hugging latex dress. The brown hue modern outfit featured a structured silhouette with a sweetheart shape neckline. Ms.Kapoor chose a glossy makeup look to accentuate the modern ensemble.

Monochrome Bodycon

The Roohi movie actress rocked the black and white bodycon dress. Her body-fitting attire featured cutout details at the waist and sides. The plunging -neckline outfit comprised a plunging neckline and tight silhouette. Janhvi Kapoor elevated the monochrome outfit with a neutral, natural makeup look.

Sequin Bodycon

Janhvi donned a pink halter-neck bodycon dress. Her voguish outfit featured a deep v-neckline, and thigh-high slit detailing. Her sequin bodycon dress made a perfect choice for cocktail party and western wear requirements. The pretty movie star complemented her chic avatar with shiny makeup with glossy lips and luscious locks.

Bright Bodycon

Bold and beautiful, Janhvi Kapoor looked like a glam doll in the bright orange bodycon outfit. The full-sleeved body-hugging outfit featured a plunging neckline and a dual-tone orange ensemble. The diva completed her western outlook with tinted makeup and a high-ponytail hairdo.