Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Bewitching In Her Movie Ram Setu

Bollywood's sunshine girl Jacqueline Fernandez is currently enjoying a Diwali release with Ram Setu hitting the theatres.

The actress took to social media and dropped a few pictures of the character she played in the film next to Akshay Kumar. Jacqueline shared stills from the film and can be seen in the element of the character she played. From donning scarfs to beige pants with olive crop top, the actress looks at the top of the game.

Taking to her social media, she pens down Grateful for the love #ramsetu IN CINEMAS NOW ♥️♥️

Her latest film Ram Setu is about an atheist archaeologist turned believer races against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage. Jacqueline Fernandez is seen playing the role of Dr Sandra Rebello,an environmental warrior.

Meanwhile, the actress is also enjoying the success of her song Ra Ra Rakkamma from the film 'Vikrant Rona' where the actress is said to give one of the best dance numbers of her career. Meanwhile, this year Jacqueline Fernandez, also celebrated Autism Pride day with the employees of Cafe Arpaan on behalf of her NGO 'You Only Live Once'.