Huma Qureshis Monochrome Outfit Is All About Acing Casual Chic Style, Pics!

If there is one Bollywood actress who isn't afraid to take up challenging roles and give complete justice to the same? It is none other than Huma Qureshi. The diva never fails to impress everyone with her natural and believable on-screen characters. When it comes to her style sense, Huma Qureshi's fashion preferences are personal and stylish! The Double XL movie star recently shared a stunning look on her Instagram page that defined a casual chic style at its best!

The actress of the hit OTT series Maharani, Huma picked a monochrome outfit for the photoshoot. Her chosen ensemble included a short, closed-neckline fitted dress which she layered with a long blazer in black. The lapel collars of the same Huma wore silk black stockings to complete the monochrome look of the chosen attire.

Monochrome outfits are one of the finest ways to create a stunning look without taking too much effort or thinking about which colours can pair well together. Be it formal or casual wear, single-tone outfits help add a leaner effect in case you are worried about hiding that extra bulge or fat. Mono-hue ensembles create an illusion of the slimmer effect and work best when you want to look your fittest!

If your wardrobe is filled with too many printed outfits or you wish to give a much-deserved break to the bold colours or patterns, you can include monotone outfits like i.e.tops, dresses, suits, shirts, and suits in your wardrobe. Such outfits work best for your formal as well as occasional wear requirements.

When it comes to styling monochrome outfits, it is best to create a lasting impact with handpicked accessories only. It is best to avoid too many colours via chosen accessories and allow for the selected outfit to take centre stage. The chosen accessories should work as a silent work of art here!

Huma Qureshi replicated the above-mentioned styling rule by accentuating the monochrome attire with carefully chosen accessories. Huma opted for black button-style stud earrings and a statement ring. With all-black fitted stockings, the diva wore solid black pump shoes to accentuate the all-black ensemble. By dressing, head to toe in black, Huma gave a big nod to the monochrome style! Such restricted coloured outfits end up making a stylish outlook for the wearer!

To upscale any single-tone ensemble, you can either pick eye-catchy accessories like colourful beaded accessories or choose single-tone accessories like gold-tone earrings, neckpieces, or bracelets.

Huma complemented her all-black outfit with glossy makeup that included contoured cheeks, neutral eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, highlighted eyebrows, kohl-rimmed eyes, black eyeliner, and nude lipstick. The Double XL movie star left her lovely tresses open and middle-parted with wavy curls. Huma Qureshi nailed the all-black outlook to perfection!