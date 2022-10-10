Happy Birthday Rekha: 10 Stunning Saree Looks From Bollywoods Timeless Beauty

Golden Saree

A golden colour silk saree makes a classy ensemble. And when Rekha flaunts it, it becomes an iconic style statement. With traditional Jadau jewelry and bold lips makeup; she shined like a rare jewel!

Ivory-Gold Saree

Image: Pinterest

The Khoon Bhari Maang star donned this stunning ivory white and gold saree but draped it unusually. She wore matching churidar pants along with a saree that added a modern touch to her ethnic ensemble!

Orange Silk Saree

Image: Pinterest

Rekha looked ethereal in a bright orange silk saree. The traditional gold thread weave on the saree marked excellent craftsmanship. Traditional jewelry including a choker necklace, jhumka earrings, and a potli handbag as an accessory completed her traditional attire!

Pink-Green Saree

Image: Pinterest

Pink and green are a pretty common colour combination for sarees. Rekha donned this stunning silk saree in a pink-green hue combination. Her curated jewelry comprised a traditional temple necklace, jhumkas, and a matha patti bindi!

Black Border Saree

Image: Pinterest

The Koi Mil Gaya actress chose this beautiful ivory-white saree that featured a prominent golden-black jari border. The Kanchipuram silk saree had a breathtaking silky shine and classic appeal to it. Her traditional jewelry, potli bag, and bright lips look were constant for this look as well!

Metallic Golden Saree

Image: Pinterest

A golden colour saree in different tones and shades makes a timeless choice. Especially for special occasions and celebrations, the golden hue saree always forms an impression. Rekha looked divine in a metallic gold shade silk saree that she complemented with a jacquard pattern blouse, traditional jewelry, and a potli bag!

Temple Border Saree

Image: Pinterest

A temple border or saree border featuring a zigzag design is one peculiar pattern found on Kanjeevaram silk sarees. The diva looked stunning as always in a maroon colour temple border silk saree. The ethnic jewelry, bold makeup, and open tresses, it's a signature Rekha style!

Grey-Gold Saree

Image: Pinterest

Rekha chose this grey-gold silk saree for one of her public appearances and looked gorgeous as usual. The zardozi work detailing at the saree border and blouse added a lovely contrast to the traditional silk weave. The statement jhumkas and zardozi work potli bag made a stellar choice for accessories!

Beige Silk Saree

Image: Pinterest

Rekha opted for a plain beige silk saree that she layered with a white fur coat. Her offbeat look was further glamorized with a mini handbag and white shades. The diva surely knows how to make a fashion statement with Indian wear!

Modern Saree

Image: Pinterest

Though she often dons a silk saree, Rekha likes to experiment with sarees made of other fabrics like georgette, chiffon, etc. She looked beautiful in a white lightweight saree that featured lovely golden embroidery work detailing. Draped differently, she accentuated the saree look with heavy traditional jewelry and gajra in the hair bun!