Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Traditional Indian Fashion Game Of The Legendary Actor From Real Life

The Vibrant Style

Amitabh Bachchan is not among the actors, who will always wear something earthy-toned and unassuming. He is well aware of his stardom and he doesn't shy away from showing his illustrious career through vibrant clothes. On one of the occasions, Big B was clicked sitting on the floor, next to his wife Jaya Bachchan, wearing a grey and pink-hued kurta, which was accentuated by myriad geometrical stripes. His kurta looked futuristic and he paired it with simple white pyjamas.

The All-White Look

But then we all know that Amitabh Bachchan has an affinity for the colour white. He is so often seen sporting white, particularly when it comes to ethnic wears. So, recently, a couple of months ago at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, the actor graced the occasion wearing an all-white kurta-pyjama. He wore a short, full-sleeved kurta that was highlighted by subtle embroidery on the neckline and border area of the kurta. He paired it with simple white pyjamas and black jootis with gold embellishment. His safa completed his wedding look.

The Effective Colour-Blocking

The actor with over 190 movies, can give the discerning men cues on colour-blocking. Sometimes, he pulls off a bold avatar and mesmeriseus. He knows the art of playing with contrasts. So, for one of the events, Amitabh sported an all-white kurta and pyjama, but he teamed it with a bright yellow (almost sunset-hued) jacket that was crisp and structured and came with a classy pocket square. He rounded off his look with glittering black jootis.

The Mixing Of Patterns

The legendary actor on one of the wedding occasions gave modern men an impressive style goal. The actor clearly mixed patterns. He donned a golden and cream striped kurta, which was accentuated by playful patterns on the sleeves area. It was a classic bandhgala jacket and Amitabh teamed it with a pastel blue safa, which was adorned with meticulous pink-hued patterns.

The Runway Avatar

This time, Amitabh Bachchan's look was not all-white but contrasting all-black. Last year, the dapper actor walked down the ramp for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. He looked super stylish in his outfit, which consisted of a black-hued kurta and matching flared pyjamas. He also wore a full-sleeved bandhgala jacket with metallic floral patterns in gold. He completed his look with white-hued traditional footwear.

The Minimal Style

The legendary actor stunned us with his creamy kurta on one of the festive occasions. It was a classy number, which was enhanced by a bandhgala and was adorned with minimal embellishments. It was a lightweight silk kurta that was beautifully embroidered and exuded soothing vibes. We particularly loved the bandhgala neckline area of his kurta.