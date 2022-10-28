Silk Saree

Silk sarees are a classic ensemble that is considered timeless and make an ideal option for ethnic wear. Aditi donned this beautiful red silk saree with a traditional border and teamed it up with a matching blouse that featured a different fabric patchwork design. To elevate the ethnic look, she wore a lovely stone necklace and kept the look minimal yet mesmerizing.

Embroidered Saree

Lightweight, soft silk sarees with minimal embroidery work are a perfect choice when you want to go for a chic, understated look. Aditi looked pretty in this pink silk saree that featured golden zardosi work embroidery and opted for a brocade fabric matching blouse. Her exquisite traditional jewelry set perfectly matched the ethnic saree outfit.

Vintage Saree

What's a vintage saree? Well, these sarees mostly feature a plain body, pastel shades, lightweight fabric, and threadwork hand embroidery. Aditi chose a stunning black saree that had a stunning white threadwork design. To add a vintage vibe to her look, she wore a balloon-sleeved sheer blouse with a stand collar and V-neckline.

Aditi accentuated the dark neutral ensemble with a stunning pearl choker neckpiece. Her makeup was all natural and flaunted a classic long bob hairdo.

Pastel Saree

Modern, contemporary sarees are mostly crafted with pastel hues, lightweight fabrics, and minimal embroidery work. Aditi looked like a vision in an ivory-white saree that had an intricate Chikankari embroidery design. She accentuated the monotone look by opting for a full-sleeve blouse with a plunging neckline. To add a hint of colour to her all-pastel attire, she wore a traditional choker with a green stone.

Printed Lehenga

Modern printed lehengas are trending nowadays and make a suitable choice for special occasions and festivities. Ms.Hydari looked ethereal in a traditional Ajrakh print lehenga outfit that included a sleeveless choli, flared lehenga skirt, and a matching dupatta. Aditi complimented the pastel blue and rust orange colour of the lehenga with a matching choker and a potli handbag.

Banarasi Kurta Set

A traditional Banarasi fabric is synonymous with grace and timeless choice. Aditi wore this beautiful banarasi kurta set in green that comprised a stand-collared kurta and sharara pants. To complete the classic Indian look, she chose pearl jhumka statement earrings.