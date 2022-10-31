Halloween Bash 2022: Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, And Others Dress Up As Fictional Characters, Pics!

Ananya Panday

The gorgeous Ananya Panday looked chic as Poo from Karan Johar's most loved movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Ananya donned a pink crop top, and beige skirt, and carried a mini handbag to complete her diva look.

Sara Ali Khan

Rock star babe, that's what Sara Ali khan's Halloween party look was all about! She chose a studded corset-style top and a black leather skirt to add an edgy look. Sara flaunted smoky eyes makeup and black hue accessories including a shoulder bag and boots to complete her punk babe avatar.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor attended the Halloween bash as Morticia Addams from the hit television series, the Addams Family. She wore a body-hugging off-shoulder black dress and elevated the Morticia look with bold red lips and middle-parted open tresses.

Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan opted for a punk rockstar look for the spooky Halloween bash. He chose an all-black ensemble that included a distressed tee, black denim, and a silver jacket. Aryan defined his special Halloween look with kohl-rimmed eyes.

Shanaya Kapoor

The pretty shanaya Kapoor was dressed up as a princess and picked a lovely beige off-shoulder silk dress as her Halloween get-up. She accentuated her regal look with a tiara and satin gloves.

Navya Nanda

Navya Nanda opted for a Disney princess Jasmine look for Orhan Awatramani's Halloween party. She looked stunning in a blouse crop top and harem pants, Navya elevated the desert princess look with a tiara, blue beads pendant chain, and golden slippers.

Ahan Shetty

Tadap movie actor Ahan Shetty looked dapper as a super soldier wearing black casuals. He elevated the macho look with fake weapons.

Bhumi Pednekar

Rakshabandhan movie actress Bhumi Pednekar was dressed up as Donatella Versace in a black co-ord set with a Versace print. She replicated Donatella's signature look with blonde hair, and glossy makeup, and carried the Versace handbag.

Giorgia Andriani

Model and Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani picked a gothic look for the Halloween bash. Giorgia donned a corset-style dress elevated with silver chains. She flaunted glossy makeup and prominent bold red lips.