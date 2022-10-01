Nora Fatehi

Image: Filmibeat

The gorgeous actor and dancer par excellence, Nora Fatehi cast a spell in a yellow thigh-high slit dress. She opted for dewy makeup and wore her hair in an old-Hollywood style!

Esha Gupta

Image: Filmibeat

Esha Gupta made a stunning entry in a blue bodysuit on the red carpet of the GQ Best Dressed Award 2022. Her blue spandex bodysuit featured cutout details at the neckline and full-length sleeves. For accessories, Esha chose drop earrings and a couple of statement rings.

Pooja Hegde

Image: Filmibeat

Pooja Hegde chose a serene white gown for the GQ Best Dressed Awards 2022. With a fitted one-shoulder bodice and middle slit, Pooja's outfit choice was perfect for a red carpet appearance. She opted for a natural makeup look and styled her hair in open waves!

Chitrangada Singh

Image: Filmibeat

Talented actress Chitrangada Singh looked like a goddess in a golden gown. From the sequin design, and dramatic cape to the structured silhouette, her red carpet style was super impressive. Chitrangada flaunted bold red lips and an open hairdo to complement her glam look!

Rhea Chakraborty

Image: Filmibeat

Rhea Chakraborty went for a chic and dramatic look with a black latex dress. Her dress details comprised a low sweetheart neckline with attached thin straps and a fitted bodice. Rhea chose bold makeup and a messy hairdo to accentuate her all-black ensemble!

Amyra Dastur

Image: Filmibeat

Amyra Dastur looked like a doll in a blue outfit. The short blue dress featured lovely sequin detailing, thin straps, and a sweetheart neckline. She kept the makeup minimal and went for a voluminous open hairdo!

Sanjana Sanghi

Image: Filmibeat

Actress Sanjana Sanghi opted for a brown sequin pantsuit. Her matching co-ord set included a bralette top, flared pants, and a sequin jacket. Sanjana chose a statement ring to complete her chic look!

Shriya Pilgaonkar

Image: Filmibeat

The Guilty Minds actress made a chic red carpet entry in a white and blue co-ord outfit. The striped co-ord set included a crop top and loose-fit pants with straps. She layered the dramatic outfit with a white jacket.

Shriya chose silver statement earrings and a matching handbag to compliment her unique red carpet outfit!

Mithila Palkar

Image: Filmibeat

The "Little Things" actress appeared chic in a pink cut-out dress. Mithila kept the red carpet look minimal by opting for stud earrings, dewy makeup, and open waves hairdo!