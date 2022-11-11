GQ Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, And Others Ooze Glamour, Pics!

Ranveer Singh

When it comes to the edgy and eccentric style, there is no one better than Ranveer Singh. The versatile actor raised the style quotient in a bold suit attire. Ranveer looked flamboyant in a black silk suit and teamed it up with a forest green shirt with sequins and tassels detailing.

Ranveer's suit trousers featured an eye-catchy red dragon motif. The 86 movie actor accentuated his uber avatar with brown tinted sunglasses and white shoes.

Deepika Padukone

The style goddess Deepika Padukone dazzled in a bright red pantsuit ensemble. Her mono-hue outfit comprised a crisscross-style bralette top, hipster pants, and an oversized jacket. Deepika matched the edgy pantsuit with matching heels.

The Gehraiyaan movie actress kept the makeup dewy and sported a chic bun hairdo.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jacky Bhagnani

The gorgeous actress Rakul Preet Singh gave boss lady vibes in a navy blue pinstripe pantsuit. Her relaxed fit outfit was elevated with sequin work at the blazer shoulders. Rakul accentuated the chic outfit with statement earrings and a stone ring. Actor and producer Jacky Bhagnani looked dapper in a velvet floral suit.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is always up for chic and experimental style. The diva chose a black co-ord outfit for the GQ Awards 2022 event. Her all-black ensemble included a halter-neck style crop top and a thigh-high slit skirt. Bhumi completed her look with curated accessories that included golden hoops, metal bangles, and strappy heels.

Jim Sarbh

Versatile actor Jim Sarbh looked suave in a yellow checkered suit and teamed it up with a sky-blue wide-collared shirt. Jim's classic outfit hinted at the return of vintage fashion.

Harshvardhan Kapoor

Thar movie actor Harshvardhan Kapoor looked handsome in a black and white suit. He teamed the busy print suit with a basic black tee. Harshvardhan styled his hair in half man bun and kept the unkempt beard look.

Saba Azad

Actress Saba Azad picked a pastel green body-hugging satin outfit for the award ceremony. Her floor-length dress featured a sweetheart neckline and fitted silhouette. Saba opted for stone jewellery and a heart-shaped clutch. She sported bold lips makeup look and kept her curly tresses open and wavy.

Regina Cassandra

The Rocket Boys series actress Regina Cassandra looked pretty in a red sequin gown. Her ensemble was crafted in tiered layers, a fabric train, tassels, and red sequins. Regina complemented her deep hue outfit with glossy makeup, an open hairdo, and flaunted stone hoop earrings.