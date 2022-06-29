Gorgeous Sara Ali Khan Looks Charming In Her New Saree Look, Check Out The Latest Picture!

Be it her modern look or traditional, be it ethnic or casual, Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan is the one who never misses adding the charm of her beauty in whatever attire she comes up in.

Recently, the actress was seen sharing a glamorous picture on her social media in which she wore a red and velvet-colored saree with a modern touch to it designed by Manish Malhotra. She further added the emojis in the caption -

"💜🪩🪐🎆

👗: @manishmalhotra05

💄: @florianhurel

💇‍♀️: @the.mad.hair.scientist"

Meanwhile, Sara recently stunned the audience with her electrifying performance at the IIFA awards 2022 in Dubai.

While on the film front, the actress was spotted shooting for 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey and has recently finished shooting for an untitled project next to Vicky Kaushal.