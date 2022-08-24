Glam Up The Bodycon Dress Style Like Kriti Sanon

Black Jersey Gown

Image: Instagram

Kriti looked like a glam doll in this shiny black jersey gown designed by Norwegian design house Aadnevik. The dress had a lot of chic features and no one's complaining. The Heropanti actress pulled off the plunging neckline and open-front slit details of the dress like a true fashionista.

She accentuated the look with a statement accessory piece and a viper necklace that balanced the deep V neckline of the dress. Her center-parted, tied braids hairdo was understated and allowed the deep back neck of the dress to outshine!

The Blingy Bodycon

Image: Instagram

This burnt red shimmery short bodycon outfit screamed party and fun! Kriti looked dazzling in this blingy outfit by designer Surya Sarkar. The dress details were pretty straightforward, with a deep V neckline, power shoulders, side waist tie-up, and loads of shimmer of course!

Kriti chose minimal makeup but made the eyes glamorous with smoky eye details. A few shiny rings complemented the party-ready look!

Advertisement Advertisement

Corset Bodice Bodycon

Image: Instagram

Daring? Sure it is but trust Kriti to ace any extra-glam outfit without making extra efforts. This blush pink corset bodycon dress from the House of Aadnevik is audacious. The design label is all for making outfits that feature unusual details and the same mirrored in this bold outfit as well!

The plunging neckline, thigh-high slit, bust cuppings, diamond shape cutouts, and a soft sheen - Kriti looked like a beautiful sculpture in it!

Bodycon Jumpsuit

Image: Instagram

A bodycon jumpsuit? Why not? But how does one nail this style? Look no further than Kriti's black bodycon jumpsuit. The designer of this amazing outfit should take a bow. It is tailored to perfection. The USP of this unusual bodycon jumpsuit is definitely the eggshell-colored cape attached looked nothing less than icing on the cake!

Flirty Ruffles Bodycon

Image: Instagram

Details don't always have to be intricate and extra-blingy. Sometimes a simple something can make an outfit extra-glamorous. Take Kriti's pink bodycon dress for instance.

She looked chic in this body-hugging pink dress that had just simple cascading ruffles on one shoulder hem and side seam. The bodycon outfit looked fun and flirty enough to scale up the oomph factor!

Ruched Bodycon Midi

Image: Instagram

No cliché, but Kriti owns the whole bodycon dressing title like a king! This midi bodycon featured a plunging neckline and lovely ruched detailing. And the mid-calf length was a welcoming change from the usual short dresses. Kriti picked hoops earrings and detailed stilettos featuring butterflies at the back to rock this sea-green bodycon!

Pink Denim Bodycon

Image: Instagram

A bodycon dress doesn't have to be sassy all the time. It can be fun and hip hop-ish too! Ms. leggy beauty rocked this pink denim dress by Hiro. This casual wear had its fair of detailing like mild boning at the sides, central zipper opening, and oversized sleeves. The Bareilly Ki Barfi star paired this casual attire with a set of gold-tone accessories!

Bedazzled Bodycon

Image: Instagram

Kriti looked drop-dead gorgeous in this evening gown by designer Micheal Cinco. This bodycon number is what we call perfection in detail. With a sweetheart neckline, bedazzled body, sheer panels to the sides, and figure-hugging bodycon fittin; Kriti glowed in this evening dress! And the matching statement earrings and ring added that extra bling factor!