Filmfare Awards 2022: Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif To Ranveer Singh, Best Dressed Celebs Who Stole The Show

Kriti Sanon in Maroon Strappy Dress

Image: Instagram

The gorgeous Kriti Sanon bagged the best actress female award for Mimi. Ms. Sanon looked breathtaking in a maroon strappy dress that featured a thigh-high slit. She accentuated the glamorous ensemble with a sleek necklace and subtle makeup that included bold red lips!

Katrina Kaif in a Shimmery Saree

Image: Instagram

Is there anything more beautiful than a saree? Nah! Katrina flaunted a sheer green shimmery saree and teamed it up with a matching strappy blouse. She accentuated her contemporary saree look with dewy makeup and a pair of statement earrings.

Ranveer Singh in Red Velvet Suit

Image: Instagram

He is truly a rare gem of Bollywood and never fails to impress everyone with his stellar performances and outlandish fashion sense. Ranveer stole the limelight at the awards by turning up in a bold red velvet suit that added a super-edgy look to his super empowering persona. He grabbed the best actor male award for the movie 86!

Shehnaaz Gill in White Sheer Saree

Image: Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill graced the Filmfare award show in a white sheer saree with a chikankari work over it. The reality TV star and actress teamed the lovely ivory-white saree with a strappy blouse, stud earrings, and a matching handbag!

Malaika Arora in Yellow Dress

Image: Instagram

Malaika Arora stunned the fashion police in a lovely yellow attire. The dress had a plunging neckline and Malla pulled it off like the true diva she is! She accessorized the look with a sleek neckpiece and ditched the earrings. With minimal makeup and a high ponytail, she scored super high on the glam quotient!

Dia Mirza in Nature-Inspired Dress

Image: Instagram

Actress and social activist, Dia Mirza showcased her love for nature by wearing a gold-black shimmery dress. The ensemble featured unique nature-inspired shimmery details. Dia opted for a messy bun and very light makeup to complete her Filmfare award night look!

Rhea Chakraborty in Golden Dress

Image: Instagram

Actress Rhea Chakraborty chose a chic golden body-hugging dress for the award night. Rhea went for dewy makeup and a couple of golden locket chains to sum up her gold look!

Sanjana Sanghi in Shimmery Dress

Image: Instagram

The pretty star of the movie Dil Bechara looked simply beautiful in a pastel shimmery dress. The outfit featured a daring deep neckline and Sanjana aced the same like a diva. She went for subtle makeup, sleek open hair, and a pair of statement earrings.

Mouni Roy in Hot Pink Dress

Image: Instagram

Her killer dance moves always grab the eyeballs but her fashion sense is on dot too! Mouni attended the 67th Filmfare award show in a body-hugging hot pink dress. The chosen outfit had one sleeve and side slit detailing. Her silver strappy sandals were a perfect match for a pink ensemble. Mouni kept it super sleek with subtle makeup and a center-parted hairdo!

Rasika Duggal in Vintage Dress

Image: Instagram

She is one of the finest method actors we have in Bollywood today. Actress Rasika Duggal looked ethereal in a vintage dress at the the67th Filmfare awards. With noted dress details like embroidered cinched waistband and flared sleeves, the actress hinted at a "classic is forever" look!

Sai Tamhankar in Gold-Black Stripes Dress

Image: Instagram

She is a versatile Marathi actress who is now making a remarkable niche in the mainstream Bollywood industry. Actress Sai Tamhankar chose a gold-black striped dress that had a see-through look with a black bodice and figure-hugging skirt look. She completed the edgy attire with a top-knot bun and fringe. And yes, she grabbed the Filmfare for the best-supporting actress award for Mimi!

Vicky Kaushal in Black Suit

Image: Instagram

Talented star Vicky Kaushal looked super dapper in a black suit at the 67th Filmfare award night. Vicky added the glam factor by flaunting black sunnies to his black tuxedo attire. He won the black lady award for his amazing performance in Sardar Udham Singh!