FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: Rhea Chakraborty Casts A Spell In Floral Outfit By GUAPA

The stunning Rhea Chakraborty turned showstopper for GUAPA, a resort wear label on day 3 of FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022. Designer Reby Kumar showcased her latest collection at the fashion gala wherein Rhea looked every bit fashionista in a bright orange colour outfit!

Scroll below to learn more about Rhea's showstopper outfit at FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022:

Rhea Chakraborty made a chic showstopper for designer Reby Kumar's label GUAPA. Rhea was clad in a chic, breezy orange dress that featured a lovely floral print. Speaking of the structure of the dress, the outfit featured a bikini-style top attached to a flowy skirt.

Detailed to perfection, Rhea's orange ensemble had cutwork details at the waist and a backless design. The floral outfit was layered with a matching, flowy veil. Rhea looked like an angel on the ramp!

Rhea's makeup was rather interesting and allowed her showstopper attire to shine on the ramp. Her eye makeup looked dramatic with white eyeliner and extra-curled lashes. The orange lip tint matched perfectly with the bright outfit. Her hair was kept open and wavy to denote a chic, fuss-free look!

The fashion label GUAPA is the brainchild of designer Reby Kumar. Her passion for colours and creativity led to GUAPA, synonymous with the resort wear label! The GUAPA outfits especially the swimwear are known for their breezy, feminine clothing. Bright colours, easy silhouettes, and attractive prints are some of the key features that make the GUAPA ensembles relatable and stylish!