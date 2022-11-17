Elle Beauty Awards 2022: Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, and More Shine On The Black Carpet

The Elle Beauty Awards 2022 was a glamorous affair that witnessed the Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, and others presenting their finest fashion avatars. The stars ensured to make their black carpet look stunning and inspirational!
Image: Instagram
Here's a list of celebs who made a stylish appearance at the Elle Beauty Awards 2022:
Image: Instagram
There is no fashion look that this diva can't pull off! Bollywood's diva Deepika Padukone was a sight to behold in a beautiful outfit. Deepika chose a white shirt and flared tutu skirt look. The Pathaan movie actress elevated her stunning look with minimal jewellery, glossy makeup, and a side-parted sleek bun.
Image: Instagram
The gorgeous Kriti Sanon has been slaying her public appearance looks lately. The Bhediya film actress stunned in a royal blue modern dress. Kriti's chic outfit featured a few design details like a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit, and a fit and flare silhouette. The Mimi movie star complemented the red carpet look with stone-encrusted jewellery and a sleek back hairdo.
Image: Instagram
The Milli movie star Janhvi Kapoor looked beautiful in a blue colour mermaid style gown. Janhvi's off-shoulder outfit featured details like a sweetheart neckline and sequin work all over. She wore matching fishnet-style hand gloves to complete her royal diva look.
Image: Instagram
Talented actor Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in a peacock green suit outfit. The Freddy movie star teamed the sharp suit with a black turtleneck and black dress shoes.
Image: Instagram
Talented actor Rajkummar Rao made a chic entry at the Elle Beauty Awards 2022 wearing an all-white outfit. He chose a white relaxed-fit suit and teamed it up with a matching tee. A silver chain and a pair of sneakers comprised his chosen set of accessories.
Image: Instagram
Actress and celebrity fashion designer Masaba Gupta opted for an edgy and fashionable avatar at the award show. Masaba chose a plain black bodycon outfit and elevated it with statement jewellery including pearl earrings and a matching bracelet.
Image: Instagram
The lovely Heena Khan chose a sea green flowy gown for the Elle Beauty Awards 2022 event. Heena's silky ensemble was designed with a matching flowy cape and bead detailing at the shoulder straps.
Image: Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash looked stunning in a silver co-ord outfit that comprised a vest-style sleeveless top and flared pants. She elevated her shiny avatar with matching statement earrings and pointy heels.
Image: Instagram
Versatile actress Shefali Shah looked stunning in a red colour gown dress. The intricate golden embroidery of her lounge-style gown looked eye-catchy. Shefali's chosen outfit gave an inspiration for Indo-western style look. She accentuated the fusion look with statement earrings.
Image: Instagram
Model and actress Elli Avram looked impressive with her edgy outfit that comprised an off-shoulder flared white top and black flared skirt. Elli complemented the futuristic look with minimal makeup and a high bun hairdo.